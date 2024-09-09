HAHA: Notorious Race Baiter and “White Fragility” Author Robin DiAngelo Gets Suckered into Paying ‘Reparations’ to Conservative Black Producer in Upcoming Documentary

DiAngelo is one of the most notorious race-baiters in America who is infamous for writing the noxious, divisive book “White Fragility,” and solely blaming white people for the state of race relations in America. She has also been credibly accused of plagiarizing her doctoral thesis while a student at the University of Washington.

Given these facts, it is deliciously ironic for this infamous woke con artist to find herself at the end of a trick sprung by anti-woke conservatives.

As the New York Post reported on Sunday, podcaster Matt Walsh, who was posing as a woke leftist wearing a man bun, conned DiAngelo into paying money to his producer, Ben, by issuing an ‘apology’ for white people’s ‘sins’ and then handing him money. This was part of a segment in his upcoming documentary “Am I Racist,” which examines DEI practices and exposes absurdities as Walsh goes undercover.

From The Post:

“This is Ben, a producer on the film. I thought it would be a powerful opportunity to speak directly to a person of color and confront our racism and also apologize for the white supremacist systems that oppress Ben,” Walsh began. DiAngelo, 68, followed suit, saying, “On behalf of myself and my fellow white people, I apologize — it is not you, it is us. As long as I’m standing, I will do my best to challenge it.” Walsh then announced that he’d pay Ben reparations if he’d accept it, prompting his producer to quip, “I mean, I won’t turn it down.” Walsh then handed Ben a few bills from his wallet. “That doesn’t make up for 400 years of oppression, but it’s all that I have to give,” Walsh said.

The Post then reveals that Ben thanked Walsh for his ‘contribution’ but explained that he doesn’t “know if it’s ever enough.” This caused DiAngelo to become confused, calling the skit “really weird” and saying that some people would have found it offensive.

But the producer insisted this was not the case and told DiAngelo that he would never turn down extra money. Walsh then stepped in and stated white people need to get “uncomfortable.”

“This is something that I can do right now,” he added. “Why wouldn’t I do it?”

This caused DiAngelo to cave and channel her inner ‘white guilt finally.’

“I can go get some cash for sure,” she said. “I don’t mind if that would be something that would be comfortable for you.”

DiAngelo then walked over to her pocketbook, grabbed approximately $30, and handed it to Ben.

LOOK:

With the con successfully completed, a smiling Ben responded by thanking her.

Walsh responded to the Post report on X by playing coy and urging people to buy their tickets to watch the documentary, which comes out this Friday.