Gunshots Fired at Democratic Party Office in Arizona

Gunshots were fired at a Democrat Party campaign office in Tempe, Arizona, on Monday night.

The Tempe Police Department said the gunfire damage occurred overnight, and authorities are investigating the incident as a “property crime.”

Police reported there were no occupants of the office at the time of the shooting.

Sean McEnerney, who serves as the Arizona Democratic Party coordinated campaign manager, stated, “Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office.”

“We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured,” added McEnerney.

Authorities currently have no suspects in custody in connection to the shooting.

Per Az Central:

The Mesa Forensic Unit is also investigating the incident alongside the Tempe Police Department.