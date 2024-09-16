Governor Ron DeSantis Will Conduct its Own Investigation into Attempted Assassination of President Trump — Aims to Prevent Federal Cover-up

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced that the state will launch its own investigation into the shocking assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club.

The decision comes after a close call on Sunday, where Secret Service agents thwarted a potential sniper attack targeting Trump as he played a round of golf at the prestigious Trump International Golf Club.

Trump was targeted by a man wielding an AK-47-style rifle, who was spotted by Secret Service agents from a distance of 300 to 500 yards.

Secret Service agent fired at the suspect, causing him to flee, leaving behind the rifle.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated that the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was later apprehended on I-95 in Martin County after a witness captured a photo of his vehicle. Law enforcement discovered an AK-47-style rifle, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera stashed in the bushes.

In the hours following the alarming incident, both authorities and the Trump campaign assured the public that the former president was safe and unharmed.

Governor DeSantis, however, was not content to simply accept the federal investigation as sufficient.

Taking to X, he wrote, “The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club. The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee.”

The Governor’s announcement follows a public call from ex-Navy SEAL and security expert Erik Prince, who urged DeSantis to demand a co-equal investigation to limit the potential for federal agencies to tamper with critical evidence.

