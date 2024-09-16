Good Riddance: Globalist EU Tyrant Thierry Breton Resigns After Attempting to Censor Elon Musk and Trump Interview on X

Thierry Breton, the power-hungry EU bureaucrat known for trying to strong-arm Elon Musk’s X platform, has resigned.

Breton, a French business executive and the Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union, sent a scathing letter last month, threatening Musk over an interview with former President Donald Trump. The letter, dated August 12, 2024, epitomized the EU’s obsession with censorship and its blatant disregard for free speech.

Breton’s threats revolved around the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), a piece of legislation designed to target so-called “harmful content” online.

In his letter, Breton audaciously warned Musk that he had a “legal obligation” to ensure X’s compliance with the DSA, specifically regarding the amplification of content they deem harmful.

But it didn’t stop there—Breton took it a step further by warning that allowing Trump to speak freely on the platform could incite violence, hate, and racism in the EU.

The letter reads:

“This notably means ensuring on one had that freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism, are effectively protected and, on the other hand, that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streams, which if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and gerate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security. This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation. […] As you know, formal proceedings are already ongoing against X under the DSA, notably in areas linked to the dissemination of illegal content and the effectiveness of the measures taken to combat disinformation. As the relevant content is accessible to EU users and being amplified also in our jurisdiction, we cannot exclude potential spillovers in the EU. Therefore, we are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may incite violence, hate, and racism in conjunction with major political or societal events around the world, including debates and interviews in the context of elections. Let me clarify that any negative effect of illegal content on X in the EU, which would be attributed to the ineffectiveness of the way in which X applies the relevant provisions of the DSA, may be relevant in the context of the ongoing proceedings and of the overall assessment of X’s compliance with EU law. This is in line with what has already been done in the recent past. For example, in relation to the repercussions and amplification of terrorist content or content that incites violence, hate, and racism in the EU, such as in the context of the recent riots in the United Kingdom.

Musk, who has consistently championed free speech, wasn’t about to bow to the whims of an EU bureaucrat. His response? Short and sweet: “F#CK YOUR OWN FACE!”

To be honest, I really wanted to respond with this Tropic Thunder meme, but I would NEVER do something so rude & irresponsible! https://t.co/jL0GDW5QUx pic.twitter.com/XhUxCSGFNP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

Now, Breton has thrown in the towel. Thierry Breton abruptly announced his resignation, citing “questionable governance” and unexplained “personal reasons.” The resignation letter, dripping with self-pity and indignation, revealed that French President Emmanuel Macron had originally re-nominated Breton for another term.

However, a political trade-off led to Breton’s name being withdrawn. With his pride clearly wounded, Breton concluded that he could no longer serve in the College of Commissioners, effective immediately.

The resignation letter reads:

“On 24 July, you wrote to Member States asking them to nominate candidates for the 2024-2029 College of Commissioner, specifying that Member States that intend to suggest the incumbent Member of the Commission were not required to suggest two candidates. On 25 July, President Emmanuel Macron designated me as France’s official candidate for a second mandate in the College of Commissioners – as he had already publicly announced on the margins of the European Council on 28 June. A few days ago, in the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name – for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me – and offered, as a political trade-off, an allegedly more influential portfolio for France in the future College. You will now be proposed a different candidate. Over the past five years, I have relentlessly striven to uphold and advance the common European good, above national and party interests. It has been an honour. However, in light of these latest developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College. I am therefore resigning from my position as European Commissioner, effective immediately.”