GAME-CHANGER! The IRS Union Endorses Kamala Harris

In what could be a massive game changer in the 2024 presidential election, the union representing workers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has endorsed Kamala Harris.

In a press release this week, the National Treasury Employees Union which represents workers of the Internal Revenue Service confirmed that the decision had been taken “after extensive research into the candidates’ records regarding the federal workforce, and consultation with NTEU members and chapter leaders across the country.”

IRS agents endorsed Kamala https://t.co/KoP3RYpN4I — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 21, 2024

“When it comes to treating federal employees with respect, valuing their service, and investing in their work, Kamala Harris is the clear choice,” said NTEU National President Doreen Greenwald.

“She shares our values and our commitment to making sure that the federal government works for all Americans. She has been a strong advocate for the issues that matter most to federal employees: fair pay, paid family leave, adequate agency funding and staffing, and robust collective bargaining rights.”

The release continues:

Harris’ role as vice president in one of the most pro-labor administrations in history is another major factor in the endorsement decision. Vice President Harris personally led the administration’s efforts to expand workers’ rights as Chair of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, which leveled the playing field for federal employee unions and improved organizing efforts. Working with Congress, the administration also delivered agency budgets that provide federal employees with additional staffing and resources, including significant new investments to rebuild the IRS under the Inflation Reduction Act. “Harris’ commitment to sign the 2024 bipartisan border bill and increase staffing so our members at Customs and Border Protection can do their jobs securing the border at the ports of entry are examples of her commitment to ensuring federal agencies are properly funded and staffed, which is one of the many reasons why all Americans should vote for Kamala Harris,” Greenwald said. “Kamala Harris has a long career in public service, which has given her a keen understanding of how the skilled civil servants who perform the day-to-day work of government are vital to our democracy,” Greenwald said. “She is a powerful voice for workers and their unions, recognizing that taxpayers are better served when the federal workforce is organized and empowered to help agencies meet their important public service missions.”

As mentioned in the press release, the IRS was particularly pleased about the provisions within the Inflation Reduction Act, which included $80 billion in funding for the agency to hire another 87,000 employees.

However, the IRS is already demanding more. Back in May, they requested another $20 billion allocation from Congress to fund the hiring of another 14,000 employees in order to harass taxpayers and investigate “discriminatory practices.”