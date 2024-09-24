Former New York Judge Kills Himself As FBI Arrive to Arrest Him

A former prosecutor and judge in Orange County, New York, allegedly killed himself Tuesday afternoon as FBI agents arrived at his home to arrest him in connection to a corruption case.

As FBI agents arrived at Stewart Rosenwasser’s home on Tuesday, the retired judge allegedly opened fire on agents before shooting himself in an apparent suicide.

The New York Post reported that an indictment against Rosenwasser was handed down this week for allegedly accepting a $63,000 bribe from Mout’z Soudani, a victim in an embezzlement case Rosenweasser prosecuted in 2022.

In a statement, the FBI shared, “The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred earlier this morning in Campbell Hall, NY. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously.”

“In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide,” added the FBI.

Ex-NYS judge, prosecutor apparently kills himself as FBI arrives to arrest him on corruption rap https://t.co/0z5WlbuDd8 pic.twitter.com/SLBhXBx1wc — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2024

Per ABC 7 NY:

In 2021, The Gateway Pundit reported that a Maryland judge killed himself as FBI agents arrived at his home to arrest him for sexually abusing children.

