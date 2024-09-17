Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Executive Order Assigning Attempted Assassination Case to Office of Statewide Prosecutor ‘It is Not in Best Interest to Have Same Federal Agencies Seeking to Prosecute Donald Trump Leading This Investigation’ (Video)

On Sunday night, just hours after a second attempt on President Donald Trump’s life, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation.

DeSantis posted on X, “The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club.”

“The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee.”

— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2024

On Tuesday morning, DeSantis announced he will sign an Executive Order assigning the case to the Office of Statewide Prosecutor.

During a press conference, DeSantis said, “Today, I’m signing an Executive Order assigning the case involving the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump to the office of statewide prosecutor under the supervision of attorney general, Ashley Moody.”

“The suspect, Ryan Routh, is believed to have committed state law violations across multiple judicial circuits in the state. Palm Beach Judicial Circuit, the Judicial Circuit, including Martin County, as well as perhaps the Judicial Circuit represented by Broward County.”

“Also, the state of Florida has jurisdiction over the most serious straightforward offense, which is attempted murder. I’ve directed state agencies to move expeditiously and to provide full transparency to the public.”

“In my judgment, it’s not in the best interest of our state or our nation, they have the same federal agencies that are seeking to prosecute Donald Trump leading this investigation, especially when the most serious straightforward offense constitutes a violation of state law, but not federal law.”

“In addition to holding the suspect accountable, the public deserves to know the truth about how this assassination came to be. I have directed all state agencies to work expeditiously to be able to uncover the truth in addition to holding this suspect accountable.”

Watch: