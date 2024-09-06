FLASHBACK: Commie Kamala Harris Promises to Use DOJ to “Hold Social Media Platforms Responsible” for “Misinformation” as Defined by Those in Power (VIDEO)

In 2019 Kamala Harris was invided to speak at the NAACP Fight for Freedom Dinner in Detroit, Michigan.

During her talk Kamala warned that she will prosecute social media for “misinformation’ as defined by those in power.

At heart, Kamala Harris is a stone-cold Marxist.

Kamala Harris: And we’ll put the Department of Justice of the United States back in the business of justice. We will double the Civil Rights Division and direct law enforcement to counter this extremism. We will hold social media platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our democracy. If you profit off of hate, if you act as a megaphone for misinformation or cyber warfare, if you don’t police your platforms, we are going to hold you accountable as a community.

Under Kamala Harris speech in America will be a crime – just like it is in any tyrannical regime.

Charlie Spiering: Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard are raising concerns of free speech under Kamala Harris. In 2019, Harris vowed to use the DOJ and law enforcement to ‘hold social media platforms responsible’ for ‘misinformation’ as part of the ‘fight against this threat to our Democracy’