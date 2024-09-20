Female Arkansas State Trooper Shoots Allegedly Drunk Illegal Alien in the Head After He Assaults Her (VIDEO)

Video footage has emerged showing the moment a female Arkansas cop shot a violent illegal alien after refusing to comply with commonsense orders and allegedly assaulting her.

AS KNWA reported, Arkansas State trooper Alexandria Duncan back on July 27 pulled over 26-year-old Angel Zapet-Alvarado, an illegal alien from Guatemala, in Rogers, Arkansas at roughly 7:45 p.m. for driving around 114 miles per hour in heavy traffic. After a scuffle ensued, she ended up shooting him in the head.

On Wednesday, the Arkansas State Police released video footage of the incident. The footage starts off by showing Duncan chasing a speeding Zapet-Alvarado before he eventually pulls over to the side of the road.

She then approaches the vehicle and opens the door. She tosses Zapet-Alverado’s keys and attempts to remove the stubborn illegal from the driver’s seat.

Duncan eventually yanks Zapet-Alvarado out of the car, but he does not comply with her orders to get on his stomach. She then begins tasing Zapet-Alvarado, who responds by snatching the taser away and tossing it into the road. He then attacks her.

While they are fighting, a female driver stops her vehicle and arrives to help Duncan. The female trooper asks the Good Samaritan to retrieve the Taser from the Interstate, and she complies.

The female driver then jumps on Zapet-Alverado to assist Duncan in detaining him. The trooper then orders the citizen to get off the illegal.

While getting assaulted by Zapet-Alvarado, Duncan fires her gun and hits him in the right temple.

AR State Police release dash cam footage of the July arrest of Angel Zapet-Alvarado. During the traffic stop, the trooper was assisted by a civilian before discharging her weapon and hitting Zapet-Alvarado in his temple. https://t.co/MPC6R94XLV pic.twitter.com/MbHKx8gxtL — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) September 19, 2024

Col. Mike Hagar, director of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, told 5 News Online that Zapet-Alvarado had a blood alcohol level of twice the legal limit. The ASP also revealed the illegal had cannabinoids in his body.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement after the July incident honoring the two females’ bravery and slamming the Biden-Harris regime for the dereliction of duty on the border.

These two women who put their lives on the line to make sure their communities are safe, are heroes and thanks to their quick, brave action, a criminal illegal immigrant is in custody and off the streets. Even though they deny it and the media covers it up, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have created the worst border crisis in history and they must be held responsible.

Col. Mike Hager thanked God for keeping Duncan safe and confirmed the illegal alien assaulted Duncan. He made clear that this type of unlawful behavior would not be tolerated in Arkansas.

I pray every day for the safety of our Troopers as they sacrifice their own safety for the sake of our innocent civilians. I thank God today that He kept our Trooper alive and that He placed an unbelievably brave civilian by her side during her time of need. I have the same fear and frustration any time someone assaults one of our Troopers, but it’s even more disturbing that this suspect is an undocumented, illegal immigrant from Guatemala. That shows another level of lawlessness that will not be tolerated in our state.

According to KNWA, Zapet-Alvarado was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was released to law enforcement. He was charged with second-degree battery.

Duncan was treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.

