Federal Prosecutors Indict Multiple Iranian Hackers for Targeting Trump Campaign

Federal prosecutors indicted several Iranians for supposedly hacking into Trump campaign emails.

The charging documents are under seal.

According to federal officials, in late June and early July, Iranian hackers sent Trump campaign emails to members of Joe Biden’s campaign.

Stolen Trump campaign emails were also sent to US media organizations.

“Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails. There is currently no information indicating those recipients replied,” the FBI said last week.

“Iranian malicious cyber actors have continued their efforts since June to send stolen, non-public material associated with former President Trump’s campaign to U.S. media organizations…Foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities as we approach November,” the FBI said.

CBS News reported:

Federal prosecutors have secured criminal charges against multiple Iranian hackers for allegedly targeting members of former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign as part of a malicious cyber scheme, multiple sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to CBS News. The Iranian hackers were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday and the charges could be announced as early as Friday, the sources said. The nature of the allegations and the names of the defendants were unknown as charging documents remain under seal. The exact number of people charged was also not confirmed.

More on this development from Fox News: