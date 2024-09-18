Serious Concerns Raised Over FDA Approved Monkeypox Vaccine

On August 30th, the FDA approved the ACAM2000 vaccine for monkeypox for individuals classified as high-risk for the infection. This move has raised significant alarm due to the potential risks that the vaccine poses.

The vaccine was created by Emergent Biosolutions and was previously approved for smallpox in 2007.

Following the recently approved expanded use of the drug, the FDA issued a statement mandating that all recipients of the ACAM2000 vaccine be provided with a copy of the FDA’s medication guide. They justified this requirement by claiming, “A medication guide is essential for the safe and effective use of the vaccine, as it can help prevent serious adverse events.”

The medication guide reveals troubling potential side effects, including myopericarditis (inflammation of the heart tissue), fetal death, and even death.

What’s even more disturbing is the revelation that ACAM2000 contains live vaccinia virus, meaning it can be transmitted to individuals who have not taken the vaccine but come into contact with someone who has. This means that countless unsuspecting individuals—who have neither consented to nor been informed about this exposure—are now at risk for serious health complications.

Dr. Karl Jablonowski, a senior research scientist at Children’s Health Defense, voiced his deep concerns to The Defender regarding this FDA approval. He aptly described ACAM2000 as a “public hazard,” arguing, “You can call ACAM2000 a ‘vaccine,’ but its impact on the United States will be as a ‘disease.’”

He continued, “For instance, the drug’s package insert reveals (see Table 3) that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found roughly 520 per million ACAM2000 recipients contracted myocarditis or pericarditis.

“That is about 1 in 2,000. If the 262 million adults in the U.S. received this vaccine, an estimated 136,000 would contract the serious adverse reaction of myopericarditis,” he exclaimed.

Dr. Jablonowski also raised concerns about the spread of the vaccinia virus from vaccinated individuals to the unvaccinated and stated, “Unsuspecting people cannot possibly consent,” raising an ethical nightmare that should alarm every citizen.

The individuals inoculated with ACAM2000, are ultimately armed with the live virus that can be transmitted to the unvaccinated within unsuspecting communities.

The FDA’s approval of the vaccine for monkeypox raises profound ethical and public health concerns. By approving a vaccine that not only exposes those who receive it to severe health risks but also poses a risk of transmission to unvaccinated individuals, the FDA seems to have placed the health interests of the public at serious risk once again.

For those who choose not to receive the vaccine, the prospect of being involuntarily affected by the decision of others turns the idea of bodily autonomy into a mere afterthought, effectively turning the vaccinated into vectors of potential harm.

This entire situation underscores a troubling trend: an overreaching FDA, pushing forward with potentially dangerous products in the name of ‘public health’ while disregarding individual rights and the consent of the people, as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.