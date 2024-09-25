Exposing the Hypocrisy: How January 6th Defendants Face Weaponized Legal System While the Powerful Hide Behind Immunity

The legal system in Washington, D.C., has been weaponized against January 6th defendants like AJ Fischer, while the powerful figures responsible for the security failures on that day are hiding behind legal immunity.

Fischer, who is suing Mayor Muriel Bowser, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and others for their failures in securing the Capitol, faces a legal wall built on repeated invocations of immunity.

These same officials, who claim “no one is above the law,” have used legal immunity to dodge any responsibility for their own actions—a move that reeks of hypocrisy.

** Please donate to AJ Fischer’s fundraising page here.

The government attorneys representing District officials, including Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department, invoked immunity 16 times in their motion to dismiss Fischer’s case.

Likewise, the attorneys representing the U.S. government defendants, including Nancy Pelosi, used immunity 14 times in their reply brief​ (AJ Immunity DC OPPOSITION). While these officials point the finger at Donald Trump and his allies, they demand protection from the same justice they claim to serve.

The DOJ’s Selective Justice

The Department of Justice (DOJ), under Merrick Garland, has made a mockery of impartial justice.

Instead of holding accountable those who had the power to prevent the chaos, the DOJ has gone after Trump allies like Steve Bannon, who was thrown in jail for contempt of Congress over a politically charged investigation.

Meanwhile, Pelosi, Bowser, and their colleagues, who turned down President Trump’s offer of National Guard troops before January 6th, face no consequences thanks to their strategic use of immunity.

Garland’s DOJ has not prosecuted a single person who has committed blatant perjury in the so-called Select Committee testimony or in the United States Federal Courthouse while testifying against January 6th defendants.

The same DOJ that aggressively pursues Trump’s allies has allowed these individuals to perjure themselves with impunity, all in the name of political expediency.

This selective prosecution is not justice—it’s lawfare, pure and simple.

** Please donate to AJ Fischer's fundraising page here.

But this isn’t just about Bannon. The DOJ has been pursuing Peter Navarro and other Trump supporters with zeal, while the real failures that led to the events of January 6th are shielded.

The courts in D.C. have joined in this selective justice, handing out harsh sentences to non-violent protesters while violent criminals in other cities are given leniency.

Immunity for the Elite, Lawfare for the People

AJ Fischer’s lawsuit highlights the gross double standards that define today’s legal landscape.

Fischer alleges that Pelosi and Bowser, with the authority to accept National Guard assistance, made the calculated decision to refuse it, leaving the Capitol exposed.

They are the ones responsible for the chaos that unfolded, but instead of being held accountable, they’ve been able to hide behind the legal shields of immunity.

At the same time, non-violent January 6th defendants are being dragged through politically charged prosecutions and handed outrageous prison sentences for simply being present at the Capitol.

The courts have become complicit, protecting the elites while persecuting average Americans.

Condemned USA: The Fight for Justice

Thankfully, organizations like Condemned USA are stepping in where the justice system has failed.

Founded by Treniss Evans, Condemned USA is fighting tirelessly to expose the legal double standards that have been applied to January 6th defendants.

Through advocacy, legal support, and relentless efforts to shed light on the truth, Condemned USA is holding the powerful accountable and ensuring that the voices of those who have been unjustly prosecuted are heard.

In Evans’s own words:

"The justice system we once believed in has become a tattered remnant, much like the starry-eyed vision of America that now only remains in our memories. It was these ideals that made our nation great, a heartbeat that echoed through our country. Even through our mistakes and shortcomings, we held tight to those beliefs. And while they may have seemed to fade over time, the silver lining is that those patriotic ideals, once smoldering, are now being reignited into a blaze—emboldened by the great leaders of our time."

Through Condemned USA’s efforts, the light of justice is being reignited, and the fight for accountability continues.

Fischer’s case represents just one part of a much larger battle to restore fairness and integrity to our legal system.

A Call to Action: Support AJ Fischer’s Civil Complaint and the Proud Boys’ Last Stand

The time to act is now. AJ Fischer’s lawsuit is more than just a fight for justice—it’s a critical stand against the lies and manipulation that have defined the narrative around January 6th.

Fischer is not just standing up for himself; he is standing up for all Americans who believe in truth, accountability, and the values that once made this country great.

His civil complaint represents a powerful challenge to the deceit and double standards perpetuated by those in power.

Supporting Fischer’s civil complaint to take down these lies and expose the false narrative will empower him as part of the Proud Boys' last stand against the political weaponization of the justice system. But he cannot do it alone.

By contributing to Fischer’s fundraising campaign, you will help secure the legal support he needs to continue this vital battle.

This isn’t just a legal fight—it’s a fight for the soul of our justice system and the future of free speech and fair representation.

Join the movement. Stand with AJ Fischer and the Proud Boys in their courageous effort to take on the powerful forces that have weaponized the law for their own gain.