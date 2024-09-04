EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower and Combat Veteran ‘Unmasks the VA’s Unethical Experimentation’

Sonny Fleeman is a federal whistleblower, member of Feds for Freedom, and Declaration of Military Accountability signatory. He spoke to The Gateway Pundit, emphasizing that his views are his own and he does not represent the government, any employer, or any organization.

While reviewing a series of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests he made regarding informed consent for the COVID-19 shot, he discovered the term Motivational Interviewing (MI).

He described MI as a method counselors use to bring about positive change in someone’s life.

On the surface, the method appears harmless, but while writing for Feds for Freedom, Fleeman “[unmasked] the VA’s unethical experimentation,” [and alleged] a disturbing misuse of MI at Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities.”

According to him, “Ethical boundaries were broken, and veterans were exposed to psychological manipulation.”

Fleeman told TGP, “VA medical centers were using Motivational Interviewing as a psychological tool to convince veterans to get the COVID-19 injection.”

He explained, “MI and other strategies were being used to address hesitancy to getting the shot, all under the guise of routine care.”

Funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs through the Health Services Research & Development (HSR&D) program, he also discovered that MI was being used as part of a larger research study conducted by the VA.

“Traditional approaches to get the shot were being used, while the new [MI] approach was also being introduced at various VA medical centers.”

“When you’re doing trials on human subjects with an experimental intervention, you have to have informed consent,” he explained.

“Did anyone give their consent to be subjected to a psychological, experimental intervention?”

After reviewing the study protocol and informed consent forms, it became clear to Fleeman that veterans were only provided informed consent after the “coercive psychological intervention” had already been conducted.

At best, consent forms were given to select veterans after they had already undergone the “experimental intervention” and only for their participation in the research portion, according to him.

“In other words,” he said, “the VA obtained consent from those chosen for the research, but none of the veterans appeared to have consented to the experimental psychological intervention itself beforehand.”

He argued, “They used an experimental intervention to convince veterans to get injected with an experimental gene therapy, and this is fraudulent and a violation of a veteran’s right. And for this, he believes the VA should be held accountable.

The Correct Interpretation of Facts

Fleeman is also hopeful that the new presidential administration and Congress would acknowledge the fact that the so-called COVID-19 vaccine is “a gene therapy product” and should be recognized as a toxin within the PACT Act.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, “within the Toxic Exposure Risk Activity (TERA) provisions for veterans to obtain a screening for their toxic exposures, the policy states, “Vaccines and medications in general are not considered participation in a TERA [under the PACT Act] because there is no scientific or medical evidence that supports the conclusion that vaccines and medications administered to Service Members have resulted in long-term adverse health effects.”

“In summary,” Fleeman said, “the VA applies a liberal interpretation of facts and circumstances to all forms of toxic exposure, except for those related to vaccines, pseudo-vaccines, and pharmaceuticals.”

According to him, “For these, facts and circumstances do not apply to prevent discouraging participation in risks that are not properly investigated or disclosed.”

“All we need to do is make sure the next VA Secretary commits to removing this note from the PACT standard operating procedure,” he offered.

“Once it’s removed, claims processors will be able to apply the same standards to vaccines, pseudo vaccines, and medications as they do to other forms of exposure.”

“If the facts and circumstances are consistent,” he said, “they will have to concede exposure, especially considering that the mRNA jabs are toxic [and] every single service member injected with these poison shots would be covered for life.”

As it stands, exposure to burn pits, toxins in improvised explosive devices (IED), chlorine bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan, burning oil wells, and Agent Orange used during the Vietnam war are some of the accepted cases of toxic substances within the PACT Act.

Despite its known harmful effects to service members and veterans across the country, the COVID-19 shot is not. “This has to change,” Fleeman argued.