Evil P*dophile Found Dead in His Prison Cell – Cellmate Whisked Away Following Incident

An evil p*dophile was found dead in his prison cell earlier this week, and his death is being considered a homicide, with his cellmate possibly involved.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) released a statement on Wednesday revealing that 70-year-old Mark Squires was found unconscious at roughly 3:30 pm on Tuesday by San Quentin prison staff after an alarm went off. Squires was serving a prison sentence for lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

Medical staff transported the child predator to the prison triage area following the discovery. Medical staff declared him dead at 4:04 pm.

Police whisked away 36-year-old Gustavo Lopez following the incident and placed him in restrictive housing. He will remain there while the prison performs an investigation into the death.

Prison staff did not explain how they discovered Squires’ body, nor did they elaborate on the injuries that led to his demise.

No prison staff or other inmates were harmed in the incident.

The Office of the Inspector General in California was notified following the Squires’ passing, and the Marin County Coroner will determine the Squires’ official cause of death. It is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Before his passing, Squires had been incarcerated at San Quentin since January 2000 and was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Lopez has been at the facility since January 2020. He is currently serving a 13-year sentence for kidnapping, corporal injury on specific persons resulting in traumatic conditions, and false imprisonment with violence.

As The Daily Mail notes, San Quentin is the oldest prison in California. It opened in 1852 and has housed several of the most infamous criminals in American history, such as Charles Manson.

The prison holds more than 3,000 inmates in minimum, medium, and maximum facilities.