EUROPE AGAINST MASS MIGRATION: Sweden Now Offers $34K for Third-World Illegals to Self-Deport

As the whole of Europe turns against unchecked mass migration, even lenient Sweden is shifting its filed migrant policies to tackle the veritable catastrophe that the influx of illegals has wrought on its society.

The decade of open arms welcoming of unvetted people by the hundreds of thousands have cost dearly for the Swedes, with violence spiking and the city of Malmo now deserving the title of ‘rape capital of Europe’.

But now, Sweden is reportedly ‘radically changing its migrant policies’, in a move that the government calls a ‘paradigm shift’.

Authorities aim to belatedly reverse the course of decades of leniency.

But how? The answer is controversial.

The Minister of Migration has now announced it will pay up to $34,000 for migrants to return to their home of origin.

Migration Minister Johan Forssell has announced the policy after the right-wing bloc taking over the government last week.

The government includes an anti-immigrant wing that has been calling out ‘the lack of integration of migrants from countries such as the former Yugoslavia, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran and Iraq’.

Fox News reported:

“‘Sweden’s migration policy is undergoing a paradigm shift’, the country’s official website said, while promising to deport those who are there without authorization. ‘The Government is intensifying its efforts to reduce… the number of migrants coming irregularly to Sweden’.

Sweden calls the ‘aliens’ staying within its borders without authorization the “shadow society” and promises to increase deportations.”

The country is in the process of intensifying efforts to toughen its asylum system, even calling for a ‘complete phase-out of permanent residence permits’.

“‘The Government will investigate how to amend Sweden’s legislation for asylum-related immigration so that Sweden will not have a more generous asylum policy than is required according to EU and international law’, the website said.”

The right-wing coalition in power, which included a nationalist anti-immigration party, won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament last week.

It’s a considerable shift in the Scandinavian country with had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees, but is now grappling with a crime wave linked to immigration.

“‘Now we will get Sweden in order’, said Ulf Kristersson, the leader of Sweden’s Moderates, who’s considered to be the leading figure in the right-wing bloc and a possible prime minister.

[…] Populist leader Jimmie Akesson said, ‘It is time to start rebuilding security, welfare and cohesion. It is time to put Sweden first. The Sweden Democrats will be a constructive and driving force in this work’.”

