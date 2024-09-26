ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Leftist London Mayor Sadiq Khan Urges Americans Not to Reelect Donald Trump

London’s Labour Party Mayor Sadiq Khan is urging Americans not to reelect Donald Trump in what is a clear example of foreign election interference.

Democrats in the United States spent years pushing the idea that foreign election interference from Russia and other international actors got Trump elected in 2016. Where are they now?

Of course, anyone who has looked at what has become of London on Khan’s watch might consider this as a campaign contribution to Trump.

FOX News reports:

London mayor urges Americans against re-electing Trump London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned Americans against re-electing former President Trump. “What I’d say in a respectful way to Americans is: I don’t think you realize that the rest of the world is watching because we’ve got skin in the game,” Khan reportedly said in an interview with Politico. “What happens in America is the metronome… that sets the beat of what happens across the globe,” Khan, who is in his third term as mayor of London, told the outlet while in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly. “It sets the beat for how other politicians behave in an election campaign.” Khan, a left-leaning Labour Party member, claimed that Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accords, efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and rhetoric about women and immigrants are dangerous, according to Politico. He encouraged Americans to consider Trump’s first term… Khan, who has been engaged in public feuds with Trump in the past and has outwardly called the Republican presidential nominee a racist, a sexist and a homophobe, categorized the upcoming American election as one of significant importance.

Is Khan aware that Americans have a tradition of ignoring demands from the UK?

Sorry, we stopped taking political advice from London in 1776. https://t.co/q7HWkVgp2p pic.twitter.com/v7u9h816ew — Hunter Estes (@realHunterEstes) September 25, 2024

Sadiq Khan is the worst mayor to ever preside over London. You’d be daft to even listen to him. https://t.co/WHtn2JWS0i — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2024

There has been more foreign election interference in 2024 than anything that happened in 2016. https://t.co/PXV6zxip1x — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 25, 2024

Khan may have to walk back his words in November.