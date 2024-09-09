Economist Warns: Kamala is Running a ‘Giveaway’ Campaign, Would Surge Government Spending

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Her plan would be ‘more of what we’ve seen over the past 4 years, extensive government involvement … not really an organic growth within the economy.’

Kamala Harris largely has been silent on her plans, should she be elected in November, for America.

She’s accepted only one interview so far, and her campaign site as recently as days ago essentially was void of plans.

Her one economic policy announced was a set of price controls for what she called “price gouging,” after she adopted the ideology of a trick often used by repressive governments to make their economies look better than they are.

She might be asked about her plans during a presidential debate scheduled Tuesday; she might even answer.

But there’s not a lot of reason to wonder, according to an expert: Her agenda will be just what America has seen over the last four years under a Biden-Harris administration, massive government spending, surging inflation (20% so far) that pushes the costs of food, housing and such into the stratosphere and more.

Paul Mueller, a senior research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, said during an interview of “Washington Watch” that, “Harris is running a giveaway campaign.”

According to a Washington Stand report, that would be more of what the nation has seen under the Biden-Harris regime.

“Of course, the Biden administration has been trying to cancel various forms of student debt for years now. And her approach, I think, to stimulating the economy is more of what we’ve seen over the past four years, which is extensive government involvement, huge amounts of spending. It’s not really an organic growth within the economy,” he explained.

Such artificial influences, he explained, cost consumers.

“When you subsidize people’s ability to buy things — whether that’s higher education or health care — and we give people money in the form of loans or grants or scholarships to do that, what it does is boosts demand. And so what we see over time in both of those areas is rising costs. The cost of higher education has grown much faster than everything else in the economy. The rate of increase for health care has increased very rapidly.”

He specifically cited the Harris scheme to give a $25,000 credit for first-time home buyers, which is just going to “put upward pressure on the price of housing.”

Even her idea to give small businesses a tax credit could end up backfiring on the nation.

“There are a lot of small business owners who maybe will close down their existing business and start a new one just to get the tax credit,” he warned.

And some of the Harris plans simply were stolen by her campaign, from President Donald Trump. One, for example, is her sudden appreciation for the idea of not taxing tips, after Trump already had proposed that.

The report said only one of the economic plans from the two candidates could lead to “robust economic growth.”

And it’s not from Harris, who would take a hatchet to American families with price controls of food, eliminating tax cuts from 2017, raising the top tax rate to nearly 40%, surging corporate and capital gains taxes, and spending more money on Obamacare.

The report explained, “In a speech at the Economic Club of New York last Thursday, former President Trump proposed unleashing the power of the free market by maintaining the 2017 tax cuts and further slashing the corporate tax from 21% to 15%, cutting red tape, protecting U.S. manufacturing by raising tariffs on imported goods, clawing back all unspent funds from the Biden-Harris administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, and making more jobs available to U.S. citizens by deporting illegal immigrants who lower wages and compete for jobs.”

Mueller explained Trump’s plans have the potential to spur “robust economic growth.”

He also pointed out the national debt, some $32 trillion, which has exploded under Biden and Harris.

“So far, we are not seeing a lot of politicians raise their hand and say, ‘I’m the guy that’s going to give you less so we can save the future.’ I think that might be what we need. We’re not getting that from anybody at this point,” he noted.

