Early Voting Underway in Virginia: Trump Supporters Dominate Polling Location in Fairfax County (VIDEO)

by
Early voting in Fairfax, Virginia. photo credit 7 News DC

Early voting in Virginia was underway on Friday morning.

There was huge enthusiasm for President Trump in Fairfax, Virginia on Friday. Trump supporters dominated the polling location in Fairfax County.

President Trump lost Virginia by 5 points in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and lost the Commonwealth again in 2020 against Biden.

However, the Trump Campaign says Virginia is in play this election called the Commonwealth a swing state.

Trump supporters waved flags outside of the Fairfax County Government Center as people lined up to vote in the 2024 general election.

WATCH:

The line of voters stretched from the door to the parking lot according to WTOP.

WJLA reported:

In-person voting in Virginia for the Nov. 5 general election begins Friday morning and continues through Saturday, Nov. 2. Thirteen electoral college votes are at stake in Virginia in the presidential contest, but so much more is at stake.

The Fairfax County Government Center is usually very popular with early voting. They are anticipating long lines again this week.

In addition to the 2024 Presidential Race, Virginia residents will be voting in all 11 congressional districts, a U.S. Senate seat and House representative are also up for grabs.

The ballot also includes an amendment to the Constitution of Virginia and a handful of local offices.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 