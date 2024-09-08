Dr. Ben Carson Says of Tuesday’s Presidential Debate “I Think It’s Gonna Be One of the Most Consequential Debates Ever” (VIDEO)

Dr. Ben Carson appeared on Fox “Sunday Morning Futures” with guest host Jason Chaffetz to discuss the upcoming Presidential debate between President Trump and Kamala Harris.

“What do you think is gonna happen with this debate Tuesday night?” Chaffetz asked.

“I think it’s gonna be one of the most consequential debates ever because people will finally get a chance to hear from Kamala Harris, what she believes. And all this business about flip-flopping, you have to wonder if she has really flip- flopped because she said that her values have not changed. So what kind of values are we talking about? You know values that as the DA in San Francisco led to a policy where people can go into stores and take $900 worth of stuff with little or no consequences,” Dr. Carson said.

“Or the kind of values that allow you to kill babies right up to the time of birth and maybe even beyond that time, opposing legislation that would save babies that survive abortion attempts. You have to wonder about that,” Dr. Carson said.

“So what you are gonna see in the debate is Donald Trump running on his past policies, and Kamala Harris running away from her past policies. So it should make for a very interesting evening,” Dr. Carson continued.

Watch:

Dr. Carson also discussed the impact the border crisis has had on the housing market.

“When you pour 8, 10 million people into the system guess what, prices are probably gonna go up right?” Chaffetz asked.

“No question about it. And recognize also that during the Trump administration, mortgage rates were down below three percent so people with mortgage rates of that level are not going to give up that house and put it on the market,” Dr. Carson said.

“We must recognize that owning a home is a major component of the American dream and we are pushing that further and further out of reach,” Dr. Carson said.

Watch: