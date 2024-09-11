Don’t Be Like Kamala Harris!… Never Forget: 23 Years Ago Today Were the 9-11 Islamist Attacks on America

In a horribly disgraceful moment in American history, on Tuesday night Kamala Harris claimed the January 6 protests at the US Capitol where four Trump supporters were killed was the worst attack on US soil since the Civil War.

Kamala Harris told the American public, “Donald Trump left us the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Kamala drops “the worst attack on our Democracy” line about Jan 6th on the eve of Sept. 11. Tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/FsrBBSsUwd — Brett Craig (@bac37) September 11, 2024

What a disgusting lie.

There are 3,000 American and foreign families who beg to differ.

Kamala said this the day before the 22nd anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks on America.

Do you remember where you were?

Twenty-one years ago today the US came under attack by radical Islam.

2,997 people were murdered in a series of coordinated attacks by the Islamic group Al-Qaeda.

President George W. Bush later famously proclaimed: “I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you. And, the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”

Via Bretibart TV:

George W. Bush: Bullhorn Speech to Emergency Rescue Workers at 9/11 Ground Zero, New York, delivered 14 September 2001.

Since that day there have been over 42,000 deadly attacks carried out by radical Islamists.

Here’s a tribute to the victims of the 9-11 attacks.