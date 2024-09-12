DOJ Charges Leaders of Alleged ‘White Supremacist Terror Group’ with 15-Count Indictment for Soliciting Hate Crimes, Targeting U.S. Officials

The Biden regime’s Department of Justice has indicted Allison Humber, a resident of Elk Grove, California, and Matthew Allison, 37, of Boise, Idaho, for allegedly leading a so-called “white supremacist” terrorist organization.

The two have been charged with a 15-count indictment for allegedly leading the ‘Terrorgram Collective’ since 2019, a ‘transnational white supremacist terrorist organization.’

According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, “The Terrorgram Collective,” commonly referred to as “Terrorgram” —a combination of the words “terrorism” and “Telegram” is a network of channels, group chats, and users on Telegram that promote white supremacist accelerationism: an ideology centered on the belief that the white race is superior; that society is irreparably corrupt and cannot be saved by political action; and that violence and terrorism is necessary to ignite a race war and “accelerate” the collapse of the government and the rise of a white ethnostate.”

The charges include one count of conspiracy, four counts of soliciting hate crimes, three counts of soliciting the murder of federal officials, three counts of doxing federal officials, one count of threatening communications, two counts of distributing bombmaking instructions, and one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, according to the DOJ.

The indictment accuses the defendants of attempting to incite hate crimes targeting African Americans, Jewish communities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and immigrants.

Among the many alarming pieces of evidence presented by federal prosecutors is The Hard Reset, a manifesto co-written and narrated by Humber.

The document not only justifies the group’s extremist ideology but also provides tactical guidance on how to carry out attacks.

It even includes instructions for making bombs and other destructive devices, celebrating past terrorist attacks as examples to follow.

Humber and Allison are also accused of creating and distributing The Saint Encyclopedia, a publication that glorifies mass murderers as “saints” of their cause.

Humber and Allison distributed instructional materials on constructing bombs, weaponry, and sabotage techniques to their followers, emboldening them to target critical infrastructure and public spaces.

One of the most disturbing elements of the case is the allegation that Humber and Allison created and shared “The List,” a hit list containing names, photos, and addresses of federal officials, including a U.S. senator, a district court judge, and a former U.S. attorney.

The defendants reportedly urged their followers to “take action” and assassinate these individuals as part of their broader plot to bring down the U.S. government.

“Individuals named in The List, many of whom were targeted because of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, and/or gender identity, include federal officials —such as a United States Senator (Federal Official 1), a United States District Court Judge (Federal Official 2), and a former United States Attorney (Federal Official 3); state officials; municipal officials; and leaders of private companies and non-governmental organizations,” according to the indictment reviewed by TGP.

The duo was arrested on Friday by federal authorities.

According to KCRA 3, “authorities found while searching Humber’s property during her arrest, including a 3D-printed AR-15 assault rifle and other 3D-printed firearms, domestic terrorist patches, Nazi paraphernalia, 3D printers, ammunition, trigger extenders, sim cards and flash cards. A safe also contained another AR-15 assault rifle, a short-barreled rifle, materials for 3D printing firearms, high-capacity magazines, unregistered handguns, a printed copy of a publication from Terrorgram Collective (of which she is accused of leading) and more Nazi paraphernalia.”

If found guilty on all charges, Humber and Allison could each face a maximum sentence of 220 years in prison.

You can read the indictment here.

WATCH: