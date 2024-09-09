Discount Retailer Big Lots Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Putting Future of 1,400 Stores in Jeopardy

In another devastating blow to the American retail landscape thanks to Bidenomics, discount home goods giant Big Lots announced its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Monday.

With nearly 1,400 stores across 48 states, the future of this once-iconic retailer is now shrouded in uncertainty, per the Daily Mail.

According to AP reports, the key culprit behind Big Lots’ collapse is no mystery: a toxic combination of Biden’s sky-high inflation, soaring interest rates, and a faltering economy has forced Americans to tighten their belts and avoid discretionary spending.

Big Lots, which thrives on selling home decor, furniture, and seasonal products, has seen its sales plummet for nine straight quarters.

Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn tried to put a positive spin on the bankruptcy, touting a proposed sale to Nexus Capital, which would serve as a “stalking horse” bidder in a court-supervised auction.

“We are proud of the work we do every day across Big Lots to provide our customers with unmistakable value and exceptional savings, as well as building stronger communities through our philanthropic efforts. The actions we are taking today will enable us to move forward with new owners who believe in our business and provide financial stability, while we optimize our operational footprint, accelerate improvement in our performance, and deliver on our promise to be the leader in extreme value,” Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn said in a statement.

Mr. Thorn continued, “We appreciate the tremendous loyalty of our customers, and our core purpose of helping them ‘Live BIG and Save LOTS’ has never been stronger. As we move through this process, we remain committed to offering extreme bargains, enabling easy shopping in our stores and online, and providing an outstanding customer experience. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our associates who remain focused on delivering the best service possible for our valued customers, and we deeply appreciate the partnership of our vendors as we start a new chapter for our business.”

Evan Glucoft, Managing Director of Nexus, said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Big Lots and help return this iconic brand to its status as America’s leading extreme value retailer. The Big Lots business has incredible potential and we are confident that its greatest days are ahead.”

CBS reported: