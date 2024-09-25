Ding-Dong Democrat Stacey Plaskett Compares Hungary to North Korea and Iran – Says Hungary Is a ‘Dictatorship’

Stacey Plaskett is the top Democrat on the House Select Subcommittee and a non-voting member.

This clown representing the US Virgin Islands compared democratic Hungary to North Korea, Iran and Communist Venezuela.

What a complete moron.

Ranking Member Stacey Plaskett: We see places like North Korea, Hungary, Iran, now Venezuela, where those citizens could not have imagined 20, 30 years before, potentially, that they are living under a dictatorial rule. I went to school with individuals… …In the early ’80s, with students who had fled Iran. I have been around young people in undergrad who have fled North Korea. And the notion that anything like that could happen in this country seems so antithetical to our thinking. But we cannot drop the ball in when we see an individual or a group of individuals who have power trying to take that control. It is our opinion, many of our opinion, that Trump, for his own purposes, has now joined forces with individuals who have offered Project 2025 as a means to an end for each one of their own desires.

For the record, Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary has won four straight elections in the country with super-majorities.

Orban has repeatedly clashed with European Union colleagues on their mass migration policies that are destroying Europe and the war in Ukraine.

Orban protects the people of Hungary and often challenges the insanity of the EU.

Because of his pro-family, pro-Christian beliefs the globalist left despises him.

Stacy Plaskett is just their puppet.