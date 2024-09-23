Trump Supportor Hits Back at Oprah and Kamala For Using Her Video to Imply She Supports Harris-“I Do Not Support Harris for President”

Kamala Harris has avoided the press like the plague unless, of course, it is with a fawning interviewer like Oprah.

Last week, Harris sat down with Oprah for a “town hall” that was crafted to manufacture the optics of support from everyday Americans rather than just the out-of-touch Hollywood millionaires who seem to be among her only vocal backers.

The event was so staged that a TikTok creator who was featured during the “townhall” slammed the use of her video without permission for making it appear that she supports Harris.

Blaire Allison made it very clear in a video that she will NOT be voting for Harris.

Allison shared her rebuttal on TikTok, saying, “To my Americans: Let me make something perfectly clear, OK? I do not support Harris for president. OK?”

“I want to be unburdened by who has been in the White House the last three and a half years. OK?”

“As I stand here today, on this stage, standing on this stage today, the day after yesterday, I just want you to know, OK, how I stand and how I stand today is that I do not support Harris for president.”

Watch:

Using fake support was not the only epic fail of the event. Although the interview with Oprah was highly choreographed and controlled, no one could save Kamala from her own battle with her famous word salads and complete inability to answer even basic questions coherently.

Her ending monologue left one of her biggest cheerleaders scratching her head.

Harris said, “We love our country. I love our country. I know we all do, that’s why everybody’s here right now. We love our country. We– we take pride in the privilege of being American and this is a moment where…..we can and must come together as Americans, understanding we have so much more in common than what separates us.”

“Let’s come together with the character that we are so proud of about who we are.”

“We believe in what is possible, we believe in what can be, and we believe in fighting for that.”

Oprah could only manage a confused, “Hmm.”