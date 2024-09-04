DEVELOPING: US Service Member Detained in Venezuela

A US service member has been detained in Caracas, Venezuela, according to CNN.

The State Department has advised Americans against traveling to Venezuela.

“Do not travel to Venezuela due to crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws. Reconsider travel due to wrongful detentions, terrorism, and poor health infrastructure.” the US Department of State warned.

“Violent crimes, such as homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking, are common in Venezuela. Political rallies and demonstrations occur, often with little notice. Anti-Maduro demonstrations have elicited a strong police and security force response, including the use of tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets against participants, and occasionally devolve into looting and vandalism. Shortages of gasoline, electricity, water, medicine, and medical supplies continue throughout much of Venezuela.” the US government warned.

“Security forces have detained U.S. citizens for up to five years,” the travel advisory for Venezuela said. “The U.S. government is not generally notified of the detention of U.S. citizens in Venezuela or granted access to U.S. citizen prisoners there.”

The US government seized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s plane over the weekend.

CNN reported:

A US service member has been detained in Venezuela, according to four US officials familiar with the matter. The service member is a US citizen and was detained on August 30 in Caracas, according to the officials. One of the officials said he is being held by the Venezuelan intelligence agency SEBIN. Another official said the service member was not on official travel or approved leave when he traveled to the country. It is not clear why he traveled there. The State Department advises Americans against traveling to Venezuela, warning that “there is a high risk of wrongful detention of U.S. nationals.”

This comes as Venezuelan gang members are taking over apartment complexes in the US and demanding rent payments at gunpoint.

