DEVELOPING: James O’Keefe and OMG Team Detained Near Canadian Border by Vermont State Police Night Before Huge Announcement

James O’Keefe was detained near the Canadian border by Vermont State Police the night before he was set to make a huge announcement.

O’Keefe said his O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) team was also detained on the northern border.

It is unclear why O’Keefe was detained.

“My team and I have been detained near the Canadian border by the Vermont State police,” James O’Keefe said on Monday.

“I’m announcing something big. It’s not a video—it’s something I’ve been working on for a year,” he said.

“I’ll be on stage in Fort Worth, Texas, with Tucker Carlson tomorrow to make the announcement. Stay tuned,” James said.

“Coming soon…” Tucker Carlson’s show said teasing O’Keefe’s announcement.

