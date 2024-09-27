‘Devastating For Her Campaign’: Fox News Pollsters Break Down How Kamala Harris is Hemorrhaging Hispanic Support (VIDEO)

Fox News pollster Sandra Smith and pollster Daron Shaw broke down how Kamala Harris is hemorrhaging support among Hispanics, a constituency the Democratic Party has typically relied upon.

In a segment on Friday afternoon, Fox News host Sandra Smith and pollster Daron Shaw cited a poll showing Donald Trump with a three-point lead over Kamala Harris in Arizona, noting that the Democratic nominee falling was losing support among women and Hispanic voters.

“I want to take you to look at some of what is happening in Arizona, and the preference right there is for Donald Trump by three points in the latest Fox News polling,” Smith said. “But there are some warning signs for Harris and questions of whether or not she can close this gap.”

“Some of the warning signs are coming from the Hispanic voters. She had an 18-point lead with them in August in that state. That has now shrunk to 11,” she continued. “When it comes to voters under 30, not only has that margin shrank, but it’s gone to the deficit. She had a 13-point lead there, and it’s now gone to a 12-point deficit.”

Shaw, meanwhile, described the polling trends as “devastating news for her campaign.”

“The Democratic coalition relies heavily on African American voters, on Hispanic voters, on younger voters, as you just pointed out. In 2020, Biden’s margin — you know, Trump barely got double digits with African American voters. He was in the 30s with Hispanics. He was in the 30s with voters under 30 years of age,” Shaw noted.

“Now you’re talking about numbers amongst Hispanics in the 40s, numbers close to W. Bush’s numbers. Amongst younger voters, these are smaller sample sizes so we have to be a little cautious here, but the fact that he is competitive, let alone leading amongst younger voters, is devastating news for her campaign.”

“She desperately needs those voters to swing back to their traditional patterns she’s going to win a state like Arizona,” he continued. “This is a state decided by 12,500 votes last time. You can’t hemorrhage voters from your key coalitions and expect to carry a state like Arizona.”

Fox News prematurely called the state of Arizona for Joe Biden on the night of the 2020 presidential election, a move that led to outrage among viewers and the Trump campaign.

Biden ended up “winning” the state by a margin of just over 10,000 votes, despite widespread evidence that this was the result of Democratic voter fraud.