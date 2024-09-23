DEMS GONE WILD: Married Kentucky Democrat Lawmaker In Hot Water for Reportedly Groping Strippers While Drunk and Offering Thousands for Sex with Another at Strip Club

A married Democratic lawmaker in Kentucky is in hot water for his treatment of strippers and offering thousands of dollars to have sex with at least another.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Friday that freshman State Representative Daniel Grossberg is credibly accused of sexually harassing and groping several strippers at a strip club called Foxy’s Gentlemens Club while drunk, including one instance where he also tried to grab one stripper by her genitals which caused the owner to ban him for life.

Moreover, the 45-year-old Grossberg also offered a dancer at the Louisville strip club roughly $5,000 to engage in sexual intercourse with him about two weeks before he was banned for life.

Six sources revealed to the outlet that Grossberg was a regular at the club. He had already been kicked out multiple times for getting drunk and grabbing the dancers.

He then crossed the line further when he grabbed a stripper’s underwear and attempted to touch her privates as she performed on stage.

“He was calling girls all kinds of names,” Foxys’ co-owner Milford Renfrow told the Herald-Leader. “Disrespecting the girls and grabbing them.”

According to the Herald-Leader, Grossberg visited Foxys for the final time after the 2023 Christmas holidays. The night he was banned, he attempted to pull the ‘Do you know who I am’ card and threatened to use his power as a state official to shut down the club.

From the Hearld-Leader:

After a club manager escorted Grossberg from the club to its parking lot off Berry Boulevard, he tried to use his status as a state legislator to get back in. When that failed, he warned he could close down the 24-year-old strip club. “’You don’t know who I am,’” the club’s manager recalls Grossberg telling him. The freshman legislator also said he “could shut this place down.”

The manager who kicked Grossberg out that night said he was not swayed by his threat and said it was wrong to “treat girls like this.”

Before this latest news, Grossberg has been under investigation for multiple instances of inappropriate and sexist conduct. This includes allegedly asking a young female aide about her body, her sexual history, and her sexual preferences while drunk.

Kentucky Democrats booted him from their party caucus in response to these credible accusations. Democratic Governor Andy Beshear has also demanded that Grossberg resign from office.