Democrats in a Panic! Green Party Candidate Jill Stein Will Remain on Ballot in Key Battleground State of Georgia

by

Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein will remain on the ballot in Georgia and the Democrats are in a panic.

Democrats sued to boot Jill Stein off the presidential ballot in Georgia and other swing states because she will siphon votes from Kamala Harris – especially with the Muslim population.

“The state Democratic Party has appealed to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decision to allow Green Party candidate Jill Stein, independent candidate Cornel West, and Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate Claudia de la Cruz on the ballot,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Dr. Jill Stein won the battle and announced she will remain on the ballot in Georgia.

Jill Stein, who ran in 2016 as a Green Party candidate, announced a 2024 presidential bid last year and the Democrats have been gunning for her ever since.

“The political system is broken. Over 60 percent of us now say the bipartisan establishments failed us, and we need a party that serves the people. I’m Jill Stein, and I’m running for president to offer that choice for the people outside of the failed two-party system,” Jill Stein said.

WATCH:

Recall that Jill Stein was blamed for Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016.

Bill Clinton blamed Green Party candidate Jill Stein for Hillary’s loss in 2018 while promoting his book, “The President Is Missing.”

Speaking at a New York book event in June 2018, the former president told a crowd that Stein was the “preferred alternative of the Russians,” further pushing the story that Russians played a role in the US election.

Jill Stein blasted Bill Clinton and put him in his place.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 