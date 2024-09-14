Democrats in a Panic! Green Party Candidate Jill Stein Will Remain on Ballot in Key Battleground State of Georgia

Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein will remain on the ballot in Georgia and the Democrats are in a panic.

Democrats sued to boot Jill Stein off the presidential ballot in Georgia and other swing states because she will siphon votes from Kamala Harris – especially with the Muslim population.

“The state Democratic Party has appealed to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decision to allow Green Party candidate Jill Stein, independent candidate Cornel West, and Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate Claudia de la Cruz on the ballot,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Dr. Jill Stein won the battle and announced she will remain on the ballot in Georgia.

BREAKING: We won in Georgia! The anti-Democratic Party has lost multiple lawsuits trying to kick the Green Party off the ballot in Georgia. Spread the word and help us celebrate by pitching in for ads to get out our message and get out the vote: https://t.co/P5prJQbth6 pic.twitter.com/R11pdSRXKW — Team Stein/Ware 2024 (@TeamJillStein) September 14, 2024

Jill Stein, who ran in 2016 as a Green Party candidate, announced a 2024 presidential bid last year and the Democrats have been gunning for her ever since.

“The political system is broken. Over 60 percent of us now say the bipartisan establishments failed us, and we need a party that serves the people. I’m Jill Stein, and I’m running for president to offer that choice for the people outside of the failed two-party system,” Jill Stein said.

The political system is broken. Over 60% of us now say the two-party establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people. I’m running for President to offer a better choice for the people. Join us!https://t.co/sjGXNNSnmK pic.twitter.com/QkrugPGadb — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) November 9, 2023

Recall that Jill Stein was blamed for Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016.

Bill Clinton blamed Green Party candidate Jill Stein for Hillary’s loss in 2018 while promoting his book, “The President Is Missing.”

Speaking at a New York book event in June 2018, the former president told a crowd that Stein was the “preferred alternative of the Russians,” further pushing the story that Russians played a role in the US election.

Jill Stein blasted Bill Clinton and put him in his place.