DEI: “The Future of Naval Warfare Starts Here” – First Coed Submarine Joins Navy Fleet (VIDEO)

The U.S. Navy on Saturday commissioned the first coed submarine in history, making a big stride for DEI in our armed forces.

It begs the question: Does this make us more prepared for World War III?

“USS New Jersey (SSN 796) is now commissioned and ready for service! The Navy’s latest Virginia-class submarine joins the fleet. Watch the video to learn more about the Navy’s newest sub,” the U.S. Navy announced on X.

“As the USS New Jersey sets sail, it marks a historic milestone, not just for its cutting-edge capabilities, but for what it represents,” a voiceover in the video below says.

“The first fully integrated submarine built for both male and female sailors, a testament to the strength that diversity brings to our Navy. Side by side, men and women will operate this vessel, united in purpose, skill and determination.”

The narrator continues, “USS New Jersey isn’t just a powerhouse beneath the waves. It’s a symbol of progress, breaking barriers as it protects our shores.”

“The future of naval warfare starts here, and it’s more inclusive, stronger, and more capable than ever.”

⚓ USS New Jersey (SSN 796) is now commissioned and ready for service! The Navy’s latest Virginia-class submarine joins the fleet. Watch the video to learn more about the Navy’s newest sub. #USSNewJersey #USNavy #Submarine #NavalPower pic.twitter.com/PEGlDaWRMw — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) September 14, 2024

“New Jersey is representative of the future of the Submarine Force, and integrating this boat is a long time coming,” says one woman, dressed in the Naval Working Uniform.

“The 100-year history of submarines, it is an honor that we are the first to have this slice of that particular narrative.”

Another woman, who appears to be a sailor, states, “This is really the first time that the Navy is truly planning for the future regarding manning and taking advantage of the entire population for finding those rare humans that can be and should be submariners.”

The ship is modified to separate submariners by sex and accommodations for women, including lower overhead valves and steps in front of beds and tall laundry machines.

NBC reports,