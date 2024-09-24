David Sacks: Would-be Trump Assassin Was Quoting Biden, Harris, and the Media ‘Chapter and Verse’ (VIDEO)

David Sacks, the Silicon Valley billionaire who is backing Trump, recently pointed out that Ryan Routh, the would-be Trump assassin in Florida, was quoting rhetoric from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the media, ‘chapter and verse’ on his social media accounts.

This is part of the reason that the media and the greater left have gone out of their way to blame Trump for the attempts on his life. They are desperately trying to cover for their own awful behavior and words.

Crazy people hear the dog whistles that Democrats and the media put out there and act on them. Everyone knows this is true.

From Kanekoa the Great on Twitter/X:

“Let’s look at the rhetoric that Ryan Routh was literally quoting on his X. He was saying that Trump was an existential threat to democracy. He was quoting what Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the mainstream media have been saying chapter and verse. If you want to ascribe motivation there, where did Routh get these ideas?” “They’ve been endlessly amplified by the mainstream media, and it’s not like a one-off comment. It’s been the central narrative for the last several years that somehow Trump represents this existential threat to democracy, and one way or another, that threat must be eliminated. Ryan Routh simply took literally what the mainstream media has been saying.” “When you call the guy Hitler for years and again, you create billions of impressions around that, and it’s not like a one-off statement, but it’s something that is drummed into the public over and over again. It seems like to me you are asking for trouble.”

Watch the video below:

— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 23, 2024

Sacks is absolutely right about this. The rhetoric of Democrats and the media is putting Trump’s life in danger.