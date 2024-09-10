Dallas Election Trainers Direct Workers to Provide Church Addresses to Homeless Applicants (VIDEO)

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

In Dallas, election workers are being directed to apply church addresses to homeless people who are registering to vote.

This is certainly a questionable practice. In most states you cannot register from a mailbox, or empty lot, or grocery store, or some place where you do not live.

A video from Dallas County, Texas, shows election trainers directing workers to use church addresses to register homeless individuals to vote.

The video was reportedly taken on August 24 during election training in the county.

The individual reportedly performing the training was from the Dallas County Elections Department.

The trainer also shared that an applicant can sign up to vote using a utility bill rather than a picture ID.

Here is the transcript from the training session.

Participant: Can you give it a letter to hear the provisional about it and show us why it didn’t happen, whether it’s A or B. Instructor: There’s a woman that moved from Florida, Tennessee. They’re trying to get to be a lead, get all this stuff, they can’t get in in that. They could just ask for the vote here. Thank you. For one reason.. Participant 2: So you can vote with a utility bill? Instructor: Yes. If you have not been issued one of the acceptable methods of photo ID. Participant 2: You could take a utility bill and vote with that. instructor: That’s what that is.

Here is the video:

Texas requires an ID to vote in the Lone Star State – but will allow a utility bill of the voter signs a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Via Ballotpedia.

The following list of accepted ID was current as of February 2023. Click here for the Texas Secretary of State’s page on accepted ID to ensure you have the most current information.

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport (book or card)

Identification provided by voters aged 18-69 may be expired for no more than four years before the election date. Voters aged 70 and older can use an expired ID card regardless of how long ago the ID expired.[1]

Voters who are unable to provide one of the ID options listed above can sign a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and provide one of the following supporting documents:[1]

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

The crooks need as many names on the Texas voter rolls as possible so they can manufacture ballots to these names during the election.