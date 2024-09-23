Creepy Biden Says His Staff Doesn’t Allow Him to Have “Young Girls” Next to Him on Stage, But He’s Going to Do It Anyway (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at the Gotham F.C. Championship Visit in the East Room at the White House.

NY Gotham was honored at the White House for its 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Championship victory.

Joe Biden just couldn’t help himself. He just had to creep on young girls.

White House staffers have tried to keep Biden away from young children, but he doesn’t listen.

Biden blurted out that he has been told by his staffers that he can’t invite young girls to come over and stand by him.

“I thought when I got to be president, I’d get to do things that I wanted to do, but my staff tells me what I can’t do,” Biden said.

“All the young women, young kids out there, come on up here and stand behind me when we do this. And the guys,” he said.

Biden immediately got handsy with the young girls as soon as they walked up to the podium.

WATCH: