Country Star Jason Aldean Talks About 2017 Las Vegas Shooting With Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

Country star Jason Aldean joined Tucker Carlson in a recent interview, and the two talked about Aldean’s hit music, Donald Trump, gender ideology, and the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

In the caption of the interview released on X, Tucker wrote, “Jason Aldean survived the 2017 Las Vegas massacre only to have his character assassinated by the media. He’s bigger than ever.”

During the interview, Aldean shared details regarding the Las Vegas mass shooting that occurred during his performance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in 2017.

When discussing the shooting, the “Try that in a small-town” singer shared, “I can’t really hear anything but my band. I just kind of heard something that sounded like it was cracking, but it was the gun going off. It was coming through the microphones, and it just sounded weird. But I didn’t know what it was.”

“You just go and see the aftermath after it happened. There’s bullet holes in the front of my bus and the side of my band bus. The windows got shot out of the band bus. My bass player, who was on stage, one of my best friends for 25 years, and was standing next to me, had a bullet lodged in the bass he was playing at the time,” added Aldean.

Aldean later shared that the most challenging part of the tragedy is we still don’t know anything about the shooting to this day.

The country star stated, “The toughest part was going through all that and then you get home and you’re watching the news trying to figure out, why did this guy do this? What was his reasoning? Why this show? And you never really got any answers about any of that stuff.”

“Still, to this day, we don’t really know much about it,” added Aldean.

Jason Aldean on the Las Vegas Mass Shooting “here’s a guy who committed one of the biggest crimes in our country and we got nothing…” Let’s dissect Q Post 92, which Talks Specifically About the Vegas Mass Shooting… • Las VEGAS. What hotel did the ‘reported’ gunfire… pic.twitter.com/9DLw6tMJQD — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 5, 2024

