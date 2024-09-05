Cory Mills Drops More Information on Attempted Assassination of Trump than You Have Heard by the Media in the Last 45 Days – Kash Patel Interviews Mills on War Room (VIDEO)

It’s been nearly two months now since President Trump was shot in the head during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. We still don’t know how this was able to take place. How does a wormy 20-year-old able to scale a fly a drone over the complex, scope out the area with a rangefinder, scaled a building with no obvious signs of a ladder, jump from building to building while President Trump was talking, and then fire off at least seven shots before he was killed by a sniper. Just how did this happen?

We still don’t have answers.

On Wednesday, Kash Patel interviewed US military veteran Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) about his private investigation into the attempted assassination of Trump.

As Kash put it, “I Just Learned More About What Happened At The Assassination Attempt Of Donald Trump In The Last 60 Seconds Than I Have In The Last 45 Days.”

Here is the transcript:

Kash Patel: I do want to start with, if I can, does everybody remember that President Trump was shot in the head? It seems like it didn’t happen. It seems like the mainstream media just glossed over it. Now they’re like, whatever. Thankfully, we have guys like Cory Mills leading out an investigation on the assassination of a former president who’s running for the presidency of the United States, a guy who was hit in the head with a bullet. I still don’t have any more answers from the United States Congress Committee that was stood up on this, but thankfully, Cory is running his own investigation Can you give us a background on what you’ve been doing and what the results are and what headwinds you’re running into?

Cory Mills: Yeah, absolutely. Cash, you’re exactly right. Look how quickly they glanced over in mainstream media in an attempted assassination of the Republican nominee and the former President of the United States of America. I mean, it’s as if it had never taken place. And meanwhile, you had a commission which was stood up by Speaker Johnson, which, I’ll be completely honest, had nothing to do with meritocracy and everything to do with trying to cover the multiple parts of the conference to ensure everyone feels equally represented within the conference, as opposed to saying, ‘We’re not looking at trying to just do a Kumbaya moment. We’re trying to get facts here.’

And so that’s why myself and congressman Eli Crane, out of Arizona, we started running our own parallel investigation. And in that independent forum, we brought in great members like Andy Biggs and Chip Roy and Matt Gaetz. And we were able to start bringing witnesses to start getting to the point to include whistleblower Ben Schafer, who was actually one of the counter-snipers on the ground July 13th there in Butler, PA.

So, what we’re understanding is this. We know that… And Cash, I’m going to go ahead and say the obvious. If this was a real investigation, it would have happened on July 14th. You would have immediately subpoenaed the security plan, the comps plan. You’d have started bringing people in for independent questioning. You’d have done cooperations of what fact fiction boards that we could put in place. We would have started determine pure and simple, was this gross criminal negligence or was this purposeful intent?

Now, here’s the problem when you’ve waited this long. They’ve had enough time in the federal government. We know, think about, go back to FISA and how it was abused, 287,000 plus time by the FBI. Go to the Department of Injustice where it’s been weaponized to a point where it’s after your political opponent not trying to fight injustice. We know that the federal government at this point has probably gone back and memorialized documents to say July 9, July 10, July 11, to try act as if they’ve dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s.

But what we have found is this. We know that they were offered compatible comms plan and compatible radio by the local law enforcement and Secret Service denied it. We know that local law enforcement offered a surveillance drone and drone capabilities for the day of the actual rally and the Secret Service denied it.

We know that there was a final day of planning that was supposed to happen in the morning of July 13th and the Secret Service didn’t come.

We know that after the shooting, that was taking place by Thomas Crooks, that you had people on the stage who didn’t even know what the security plan was because you can hear him going, What are we doing? What are we doing? What are we doing?

That should have been an automatic prep and training to say, We know the motorcade was a rolling safe room, or that we already have a safe room that we’re moving them to in the event of an accident or some type of an incident. None of this has been done.

Kash Patel: Sorry, I hate to interrupt. Please. Can I just jump in real quick? I just learned more, and you’re my buddy, I just learned more about what happened the attempted assassination attempt of Donald Trump in the last 60 seconds than I have in the last 45 days from the United States Congress and the committee they stood up. So, Cory, thank you for breaking that down.