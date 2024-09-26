CONSERVATIVES ALIGN: European MPs From the ‘Patriots for Europe’ Group Nominate Elon Musk for ‘Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought’

The conservative forces in the world are waging an uphill battle against the liberal and socialist apparatus that has captured nearly all Mainstream Media, most Social Media platforms as well as transnational entities like the detestable United Nations and European Union.

This year, the EU elections showed how the political pendulum is swinging to the right, since the European populations are fed up with the failed, crippling policies imposed by the increasingly unpopular Globalist leaders.

One of the groups that is fighting against this planetary cancer is the Patriots for Europe, an influential group that gathers MEPs from parties like the Freedom Party of Austria, Belgium’s Flemish Interest, the Czech Přísaha Civic Movement, Marine Le Pen’s French Rassemblement National, the Greek Voice of Reason, Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz, Mateo Salvini’s Italian League, Dutch Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom PVV, as well as Portugal’s Chega and Spanish Vox.

And now all the 84 Patriots for Europe MEPs agreed to nominate free-speech champion Elon Musk for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

Hungary Today reported:

“The Patriots for Europe (PfE) group nominates Elon Musk for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, writes Index. ‘His commitment to freedom of speech, transparency and the fight against censorship is in line with the values ​​of freedom and human rights’, reads a message published on X by the political group.”

András László, a Hungarian Fidesz MEP, stated in a post on X that the group is nominating Elon Musk for the prize because ‘the X social network defends freedom of speech in a unique way’.

“’People want more freedom of speech, not less!’ stated the politician, adding that X’s role in defending freedom of speech is unique and all social media platforms should strive for it. However, most people would instead opt for censorship, either ‘willingly or due to government bullying’.”

He said that the ‘Community notes’ on X shows the way forward regarding transparent measures for accurate information.

“Awarded for the first time in 1988 to Nelson Mandela and Anatoli Marčenko, the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is the highest tribute paid by the European Union to human rights work. It gives recognition to individuals, groups and organizations that have made an outstanding contribution to protecting freedom of thought.”

The prize support and empower laureates in their efforts to defend their causes, notes the website of the European Parliament.

“The prize has so far been awarded to dissidents, political leaders, journalists, lawyers, civil-society activists, writers, mothers, wives, minority leaders, an anti-terrorist group, peace activists, an anti-torture activist, a cartoonist, long-serving prisoners of conscience, a film-maker, the UN as a body and even a child campaigning for the right to education. It promotes in particular freedom of expression, the rights of minorities, respect for international law, the development of democracy and the implementation of the rule of law.”

The Sakharov Prize has a EUR 50,000 endowment and the winner (or winners) is chosen in a plenary sitting in Strasbourg towards the end of each year.

They are chosen by the ‘Conference of Presidents’, a European Parliament body led by the president (presently Hungary’s Viktor Orbán), and including the leaders of all the political groups represented in the Parliament.

Since Musk took over the leadership of Twitter in 2022, he stated that he wanted to ‘give more space to freedom of expression’.

“As Hungary Today also reported, the European Commission tried to blackmail X and censor certain political opinions, accusing the platform of violating the EU Digital Services Act (DSA) regulation in mid-July. Elon Musk, the owner of the social media site, responded by saying that the Commission had offered him an illegal secret deal in which it would have waived penalties in return for censoring the content posted on the platform. Musk explained that other platforms had accepted the offer, but X had not.”

