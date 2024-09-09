Conservative Comedian Physically Thrown Out After Posing as a Democrat and Heckling Nancy Pelosi on Stock Trading

Comedian Alex Strenger took aim at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a book signing event in Texas, exposing what many Americans see as one of the most blatant examples of political hypocrisy in Congress today: her infamous stock trading.

Pelosi, whose financial fortune has skyrocketed over the years, has faced scrutiny for the sheer volume and success of her stock investments.

Pelosi’s net worth has ballooned to over $100 million, despite earning a six-figure congressional salary. How does that math add up? That’s exactly what Strenger aimed to reveal with his satirical confrontation.

This weekend, Strenger, posing as a starry-eyed Democrat fan named “Noah,” managed to slip into Pelosi’s meet-and-greet for her new book “The Art of Power” in Fort Worth, according to Mediate.

After buttering her up with fake praise about her “staunch defense of democracy” and how Donald Trump’s imprisonment is “the only hope for democracy,” Strenger asked the real burning question that every average American wants to know: What stocks should we buy, Nancy?

Excerpt from Mediate:

Strenger: “Hi, how are you? My name is Noah. I’m a U.T.A. candidate. I was listening. I wasn’t able to get a book, sold out, but I want to say how much I appreciate your, like, fierce, staunch defending of democracy. It really means so, so much, you know? And, you know, like, honestly, like, I’m really scared about, you know, Donald Trump winning the election. And honestly, with all the disinformation on X, like, you know, I honestly, the only chance, like, that we have is for Donald Trump to spend the rest of his life in prison. That’s the only hope for democracy. We just have to win the election.” Pelosi: “We do.” Strenger: “Well, Nancy, listen. Well, sure. Last question. What stocks should I buy? Nancy, you’re the greatest options trader of all time. I just want to know what stocks I should buy. What I just want to know, like, what’s your biggest concern?” “The police are an instrumental institution of white supremacy and racism. I don’t understand why they are even here at all. They should be defunded.” “I just want to know, she makes six figures a year in Congress and has a hundred million dollar net worth. Don’t y’all want to know what stocks she should buy? Come on. I just want to know. I just want to know what stocks to buy. I want to close the wealth gap. What’s the problem? I just want to close the wealth gap.”

In an X post, Strenger wrote, “Refusing to give me insider trading tips is an act of White Supremacy.”

WATCH: