Conservative Actor Robert Davi Says There’s a ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Hollywood Liberals Endorsing Kamala and Average Americans (VIDEO)

Longtime film and TV actor Robert Davi is an excellent reminder that not everyone in the entertainment business is a liberal.

If you look at Davi’s IMDB page, you’ll see he was in The Goonies, Diehard, and lots of other movies and TV shows you will recognize.

He appeared on FOX News over the weekend and talked about all of the liberal celebrities who are endorsing Kamala Harris, suggesting that liberal Hollywood has a ‘huge disconnect’ from the rest of the country that is mainly driven by their massive wealth.

Davi notes that every American has a right to speak out and support whoever they want, but points out that these people do not have the same problems as rank and file, working class Americans.

Breitbart News has more:

Robert Davi Slams Hollywood Celebs Backing Kamala: They Have a ‘Huge Disconnect’ with Average Americans Actor, singer, and filmmaker Robert Davi has slammed the growing number of Hollywood celebrities who are lecturing Americans to vote for Kamala Harris, saying they have a “huge disconnect” with ordinary citizens — not just in terms of wealth, but also in their understanding of the problems the country faces. Robert Davi appeared on Fox News over the weekend where he noted that pro-Kamala Harris stars, including Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep, are multi-millionaires and even billionaires. “They’re not the rank-and-file. They’re not the Teamsters that actually make the sets work,” Davi said. He referenced a recent internal Teamsters poll showing that nearly 60 percent of members are supporting former President Donald Trump. Instead, celebrities live in a rarefied world where they are cocooned from sky-high consumer prices and the unprecedented flood of illegal immigration — both of which are the fault of the Biden-Harris administration.

Watch the video below:

Part of what motivates celebrities to be on the left is fear. It takes guts to stand apart from the crowd as Davi does here.