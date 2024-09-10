Congressman Eric Burlison Turned Away From DC Jail Where January 6th Political Prisoners Are Being Held! What Are They Hiding?

Representative Eric Burlison of Missouri tried to visit the DC Gulag, where January 6th Political prisoners have been held for years. He was turned away at the door by jail employees.

I just tried to visit the D.C. jail to see the conditions J6 political prisoners are being held under, but was turned away. As a member of Congress, I have a duty to conduct oversight. This is unacceptable and I won’t stop here. pic.twitter.com/kUGqwPJlEg — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) September 9, 2024

Burlison’s attempted visit came directly after he participated in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s hearing yesterday on the continued abuse of J6 political prisoners by the Biden/Harris regime.

Rep. Josh Brecheen (Oklahoma) was able to enter the Jail, but Burlison was denied entry.

This is not the first time the bureaucrats at DC Gitmo have blocked members of Congress from entering the jail. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Rep. Louie Gohmert (Texas) were denied entry back in November of 2021 by the warden when thy showed up at the door.

Greene was finally able to gain entry and issued a shocking report on the inhumane conditions of DC Jail.

This is excerpt is from Majorie Taylor-Greene’s report “Unusually Cruel “An Eyewitness Report from Inside the DC Jail”. Please read the full report here.

“Pre-trial January 6th Prisoners have been held in DC Jail since January 6th, 2021. Conditions at DC Jail have been reported as particularly inhumane. It earned the name DC Gitmo and DC Gulag After a heated confrontation with the Mayor’s representative, Mr. Kinlow, and DOC staff, Representatives and staff were finally taken to see the January 6 inmates in the CTF. Congressmembers Greene and Gohmert refused to leave until the tour included the January 6 inmates. Notwithstanding the warm welcome from the inmates, the physical conditions in which they are held could only be described as inhumane. For example, cells in the January 6 wing of the CTF were extremely small, composed of a single toilet, sink, and a small bed cot. The walls of the rooms had residue of human feces, bodily fluids, blood, dirt, and mold. The community showers were recently scrubbed of black mold—some of which remained. The interior walls of the common area were also freshly painted. According to the inmates, the U.S. Marshals had recently visited the area just days before, which caused a flurry of activity by guards to clean up the January 6 area while the U.S. Marshals were inspecting another area. Inmates explained that they did not have access to their attorneys, families, or proper nutrition from the jail. Shortly after entering the January 6 wing of the CTF, inmates assembled for their daily salute to the American flag and singing of the national anthem. Following almost an hour of personal interviews with January 6 detainees, all in attendance—except the DC jail staff— gathered in a circle while Congresswoman Greene closed the group in prayer. At approximately 10:15 p.m., Members and staff exited the facilities. It is also important to note that the DC jail facility has an area designed for meetings between attorneys and clients with plexiglass and phones as they face each other through the glass. Use of that facility should not result in 14 days of solitary confinement simply for meeting with an attorney.”

