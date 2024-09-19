COMMIES FOR KAMALA? Hanoi Jane Fonda Campaigning Door-to-Door for Harris in Michigan (VIDEO)

Hanoi Jane Fonda is back and she is campaigning for Kamala Harris by knocking on doors in Michigan.

Democrats and the media think this looks good for Harris. You know they do because there are lots of news stories about it right now.

They don’t understand that this actually repels millions of Americans who remember Jane Fonda’s behavior years ago during the Vietnam War.

The Daily Mail reports:

Jane Fonda goes door-to-door for Kamala in Michigan – to the fury of veterans still reeling over 1972 Hanoi stunt Jane Fonda went door-to-door in Michigan to campaign for Kamala Harris ahead of the presidential election – leaving a bad taste in the mouths of some Americans who haven’t forgiven the actress for a 1972 political stunt in Vietnam. The 86-year-old activist was featured in a video posted by Kamala for Michigan hugging a resident of Ann Arbor and asking for the woman’s support. ‘I’ve never done it for a president, but this is most important. We have to, have to, have to get [Harris and Walz] elected,’ Fonda, dressed in a pinstriped gray suit, told the woman. The pair shared an embrace as the resident held back tears before thanking the Fonda for the visit. Despite the Michigander’s warmth, not all were happy to see Fonda’s activism – with many still taking offense to her controversial stance on the Vietnam War in the 1970s, where she actively called for the war’s end and even traveled to the country.

Here’s the cringeworthy video:

Michiganders are used to door knocks and phone calls, but Ann Arbor residents were not prepared for the one and only @Janefonda at their door! pic.twitter.com/t4CjvtNquY — Kamala for Michigan (@KamalaForMI) September 17, 2024

Twitter/X users have thoughts:

Always a good idea to have Hanoi Jane go door to door through the heartland. I'm guessing the group is steering clear of the houses with POW/MIA flags or signs in the yard. — Matt Crowder (@mattcrowder07) September 17, 2024

Hanoi Jane..

Communists do flock together — Patricia Burkell (@burkell69168) September 17, 2024

Nothing like having the most famous traitor in American history campaign for you@KamalaHarris is a disgrace — Andy (@AndyTrading89) September 17, 2024

Knocking doors in the most liberal city in Michigan in a D +30 district seems like a tremendous waste of time. I would expect nothing less of Hanoi Jane. https://t.co/U4ioUN8yKQ — Michael A. (@WolffintheWild) September 17, 2024

Fonda has to virtue signal to all of her lefty friends to make it look like she really cares about people.