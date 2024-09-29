CNN’s Scott Jennings Destroys Tim Walz, Calls Him a ‘Buffoon’ on a ‘Free Ride for Running Under Harris’ Coattails

Tim Walz, the embattled governor of Minnesota, continues to face sharp criticism from all sides, and his latest public appearance hasn’t done him any favors.

Over the weekend, Walz attended the Michigan vs. Minnesota football game in Ann Arbor, and what followed was a complete disaster for the struggling politician.

As Walz’s motorcade arrived at the stadium, Michigan fans braved the rain to deliver a message the Minnesota governor couldn’t ignore: “Get out of here!” Walz was loudly booed by the crowd, underscoring how much he is disliked outside his progressive bubble.

But the humiliation didn’t stop there. Walz, often criticized for playing political theater, was again called out for pretending to be something he’s not.

Despite his repeated claims of military bravado, Walz has never served in Special Forces, yet he continues to don military hats, trying to bolster his political image.

According to reports, real servicemen have asked him repeatedly to stop pretending.

To make matters worse, cameras caught Walz in a bizarre moment, grabbing himself in a way that some have called “immature” and “unbecoming of a governor.” It may have been the only thing to make him smile that day.

WATCH:

Watch what Tim Walz did in front of students today in Michigan pic.twitter.com/98ac6FK1Cz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 28, 2024

But the real hammer came when CNN’s conservative commentator, Scott Jennings, obliterated Walz during a panel discussion, labeling him a “buffoon” in one of the most brutal takedowns of the governor’s career.

“Tim Walz is a buffoon, plain and simple. He’s the only schoolteacher in America who brags that none of his students could get into an Ivy League school,” Jennings said, referring to a cringeworthy moment when Walz boasted about his class’s lack of academic success.

Jennings continued his onslaught, reminding viewers of Walz’s only consequential press interaction with CNN’s Dana Bash, where Walz fumbled over questions about inaccuracies in his resume.

Instead of a clear answer, Walz delivered a bizarre non-response, saying, “Me no understand, words good.”

Perhaps the most devastating criticism from Jennings came when he accused Walz of riding Kamala Harris’s coattails. According to Jennings, Walz is being kept on a short leash.

“I mean, he’s a buffoon. He’s on a free ride for running under Harris,” said Jennings.

“He gets very little press. They don’t let him talk to the press for a reason. I want one thing out of this debate: I want JD Vance to go out there and get under his skin. He has a legendary hot short temper— a lot of governors do, but apparently, he does. I want JD Vance to go out there and have him explain why he is denigrating JD Vance’s story. Small-town America ends up making something better out of his life, which is something we should want for every kid.”

WATCH: