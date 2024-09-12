CNN’s Jake Tapper Blasts Kamala Harris For Dodging Multiple Debate Questions (VIDEO)

Hell has frozen over.

CNN’s Jake Tapper blasted Kamala Harris for dodging multiple debate questions on Tuesday night.

It was 3 against one on Tuesday night during the presidential debate.

The debate moderators fact-checked President Trump and allowed Kamala Harris to lie.

Jake Tapper played several clips from Tuesday night’s debate showing Kamala Harris punting and dodging debate questions.

“Vice President Harris began the debate by punting the first question on the economy,” Jake Tapper said as he showed a clip of ABC moderator Jason Muir asking Harris if she believes Americans are better off now than they were four years ago.

Harris dodged the question and laughably claimed she was raised as a “middle-class kid.”

“It went on from there. Despite the economy being the number one issue facing the country…she reverting to her talking points,” Tapper said.

“On the border, another vulnerable issue for Harris, she also dodged,” Tapper said as he played a clip of Jason Muir asking her if she would have “done anything differently” from Biden on this.

Kamala Harris once again dodged.

“When asked how she would break through the Israel-Hamas war stalemate, she said this,” Tapper said as he played a clip of Harris obfuscating.

“Okay, but again, how?” Jake Tapper said.

WATCH: