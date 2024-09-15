CNN Turns on Harris, Says Campaign Social Media Has “Repeatedly Deceived” Followers With Misleading Out-of-Context Video Edits and Captions

CNN came out with an extremely rare fact check of the Democrats after reviewing the Kamala Harris campaign’s social media account @KamalaHQ and determining that they “repeatedly” deceive voters with propaganda.

You know it’s bad when Democrat propaganda network, CNN, calls out lies from the Democrats. And it’s not the first time this has happened recently.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, during CNN’s Wednesday episode of “News Night with Abby Phillip,” the panelists shot Phillip down after lying about Harris’s record on fracking. “That’s not true!” they yelled simultaneously:

CommunityNotesFTW, a non-affiliated X account that celebrates real fact checks on leftist disinformation, also highlighted how the Harris campaign account has abused community notes "over and over" to try and discredit accurate information.

The account @KamalaHQ has had community notes proposed over and over and are rarely found helpful.

CNN reports,

WashingtonCNN — A social media account run by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has been repeatedly deceptive. The @KamalaHQ account, which has more than 1.3 million followers on the X social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has made a habit of misleadingly clipping and inaccurately captioning video clips to attack former President Donald Trump. The Harris campaign deploys @KamalaHQ as a kind of irreverent attack dog, using jocular posts to draw attention to controversial, incorrect, or dubious comments by Trump and his allies. But the account, which the Harris campaign calls its “official rapid response page,” has itself made inaccurate comments on multiple occasions. Below are eight examples of false or misleading video posts from the account since mid-August, including three from the latter part of this week. All of them have previously been highlighted by an anonymous rebuttal account called @KamalaHQLies, which itself has more than 268,000 followers.

CNN used the following examples of misleading posts from Kamala HQ:

On August 17, the account implied that Trump did not know what state he was in, pointing to his left and asking, "Would that be okay, North Carolina?" while speaking in Pennsylvania. In a similar Instagram post, the caption read, "Trump is lost and confused."

Trump: Would that be okay, North Carolina? (He is in Pennsylvania) pic.twitter.com/TcymR609Rg — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 17, 2024

However, as CNN notes, earlier in Trump's speech, he had pointed to his left to acknowledge his supporters who traveled from North Carolina, and he later gave them another shout-out in the clip referenced by @KamalaHQ.

On September 12, the Harris campaign did it again, claiming Trump was lost on the campaign trail while speaking in Arizona.

In the clip below, Trump says, "Pennsylvania, remember this when you have to go to vote. Just remember this: 2,000% increase..." which the X account uses to imply he's lost. Again, the @kamalahq Instagram account used the same clip but added text over the video, explicitly stating, "Trump forgets which state he is in (again)." The Instagram caption read, "He is rapidly declining."

Trump: “Pennsylvania, remember this when you have to go to vote” (He is in Arizona) pic.twitter.com/lMEJwwvQ3I — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 12, 2024

CNN accurately reported that "the Harris campaign clipped out critical context." While speaking about immigration in Arizona, Trump mentioned that a town in Pennsylvania “experienced a 2,000% increase in the population of Haitian migrants under Kamala Harris.” He then reminded the viewers in Pennsylvania to "remember this when you have to go to vote."

Unlike Kamala, Trump has a nationwide audience with millions watching every speech he delivers, and he uses his platform to speak to the country.

The Harris campaign declined CNN's request for comment on both of these lies.

On September 13, the Harris campaign reprised the Charlottesville hoax, claiming Trump said "nothing was done wrong" in Charlottesville with a deceptively edited clip.

Trump says “nothing was done wrong” in Charlottesville in 2017 when neo-Nazis chanted “Jews will not replace us” and killed an innocent woman pic.twitter.com/rQEuzPp3KP — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 13, 2024

In Trump's full statement, which was edited by the Harris campaign, Trump clarified that he was not saying that the demonstrators in Charlottesville did nothing wrong. Instead, Trump said that he did nothing wrong in his comments following the 2017 Charlottesville demonstration, where he said there were "very fine people on both sides" while condemning the violence and bad actors in the crowd.

While speaking about the biased September 10 debate moderators and their numerous one-sided fact-checks against him mid-debate, Trump remarked, "I think [David Muir] corrected me 11 times. Of the 11 times, I don’t think he had the right to correct me at all. Didn’t correct her once. Like on Project 2025, I have no idea about — had nothing to do with me, he didn’t correct her, he knew that. Charlottesville — nothing was done wrong. All you had to do is read my statement one more sentence and you would’ve seen that. Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Jesse, all of them, they — Greg Gutfeld — they all took that and they corrected it many times. But they keep coming with the same lies.”

The Harris campaign doubled down on this post, ignoring the fact that Trump condemned the violence and Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville and telling CNN, “He’s saying he did ‘nothing wrong’ in relation to him saying ‘very fine people’ who did what is described in the tweet.”

On September 12, @KamalaHQ lied about JD Vance's comments regarding veterans' health care.

When asked if Vance would "consider privatizing veterans health care," Vance responded, "I think I'd consider it, and Donald Trump was really good at this--he doesn't get enough credit for this particular innovation--giving veterans more choice, right? Let's say you're in a rural hospital, your closest VA is 120 miles away, why force a veteran to drive two and a half hours to that VA facility when he can get cheaper and good care right in his backyard? So, I do think that we ought to open up choice and optionality for veterans. I think that there is areas where the VA works very well, so I wouldn't say get rid of the whole thing. I would say give people more choice. I think you'll save money in the process, you'll also give veterans a lot more optionality."

But Kamala HQ cut out all but two seconds of Vance's response to the question:

Q: Would you consider privatizing veterans health care? Vance: I think I’d consider it pic.twitter.com/wmjJq59vNJ — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 12, 2024

Ignoring the misleading implications of the post, the Harris campaign told CNN in an email, “Vance is suggesting he would consider privatizing VA functions. This is not misleading. Our caption does not say ‘the whole VA health system.’”

On August 30, the Harris campaign used a seven-second clip to claim that "Trump plans to bring back laws from 100+ years ago" and push a narrative by referencing Project 2025, which Trump has denounced despite the good ideas found in the proposal.

Trump says he plans to bring back laws from 100+ years ago, echoing Project 2025: “We don’t pass laws like that. They are tough” pic.twitter.com/mVhcZV1lqS — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 30, 2024



However, in the full clip, Trump did not even mention Project 2025. Instead, Trump was speaking about a law that would dish out 10-year prison sentences for vandalizing monuments.

The Harris campaign again ignored the lies in their post and defended the claim, telling CNN, “Trump’s entire platform is about embracing ‘tough’ policy of the past.”

On September 5, the Harris campaign posted a 12-second clip of Trump and misrepresented his comments about an expansion of Trump tax cuts as "handouts for the ultra-wealthy."

Trump tells his wealthy donors he is going to make his tax handouts for the ultra-wealthy “permanent” and cut their taxes “even more” pic.twitter.com/nUEtbRUE8n — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 5, 2024

The account clipped out the part where Trump explained that his plan to cut taxes more was eliminating tax on tips and social security benefits and misrepresented his 2017 tax cuts, which benefitted all Americans.

The Harris campaign claimed the "no tax on tips and Social Security were not new.”

On August 30, the Harris campaign posted a five-second clip and lied about JD Vance's comments on Unions.

Vance said in a speech to the International Association of Fire Fighters union, “A lot of Democrats want to attack Republicans as being anti-union, and sometimes the shoe fits — but not me, and not Donald Trump” and continued to speak on his accomplishments for firefighters and his plan to fight for them as Vice President. However, @KamalaHQ clipped all but five seconds of his speech to make it appear the Trump administration will be anti-union and anti-firefighter.

Vance: Democrats want to attack Republicans as being anti-union and sometimes the shoe fits

Vance: Democrats want to attack Republicans as being anti-union and sometimes the shoe fits pic.twitter.com/8VIM8PVASd — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 29, 2024

@KamalaHQLies on X corrected the record in a comment, noting that "JD Vance clearly says Trump supports the firefighter union but KamalaHQ cut that part out," and "KamalaHQ conveniently cut the video short to hide what JD Vance really said."

THE LIE: Kamala HQ shares a deceptive clip of JD Vance to misconstrue JD Vance’s comments on the firefighter union. THE TRUTH: JD Vance clearly says Trump supports the firefighter union but KamalaHQ cut that part out. KamalaHQ conveniently cut the video short to hide what JD… pic.twitter.com/ARKv5rzXl2 — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) August 29, 2024

Questioned by CNN, the Harris campaign said it was a “direct quote of JD Vance.”

These are just some of the many lies that CNN called the Harris campaign out on. Follow @KamalaHQLies for more content debunking the disinformation from Kamala Harris' campaign.