CNN Panel Loses Their Minds After Scott Jennings Defends President Trump and Reminds Them Where the Real Source of Anti-Semitism is Coming from (VIDEO)

One of the few bright lights on the channel formerly known as the Clinton News Network, has been conservative strategist and Trump supporter Scott Jennings. Time and again, he has gone into the lion’s den to take on deranged leftists.
On Friday morning, Jennings joined CNN This Morning to give his thoughts on President Trump’s comments this week about Jewish voters. Trump triggered the left by saying that Israel will cease to exist in two years if he loses and that any Jew who votes for Kamala Harris should have their head examined.
Unsurprisingly, Jennings was once again surrounded by idiotic Trump haters led by The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell and former NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, who both falsely claimed his comments were anti-Semitic and compared them to his harmless remarks after the white nationalist Unite the Right rally.
As TGP readers know, the left has lied for years that Trump refused to condemn the white nationalists, instead claiming he said some of them were good.
Jennings defended President Trump by saying he was pointing out the left’s cruel policies toward the Jewish people and reminding them that Trump had good policies on Israel. Then, he set them off further when exposed where the real Anti-Semitism problem lies: on the left.
The worst offender was Longwell. She practically yelled at Jennings for two minutes and accused him of condoning Trump for supposedly being associated with white nationalists.
Longwell also lamely tried to distance herself from the leftist pro-Hamas kids calling for Israel’s destruction and torching American flags. Jennings remained calm throughout and reminded her that these folks were part of her party now.
WATCH:
Relevant transcript via Media Research Center:
MAYA WILEY: And we know, because the Harris campaign will, and continues to remind people, who’s the one when Unite the Right when a very anti-Semitic Unite the Right rally was happening in Charlottesville —
SCOTT JENNINGS: Oh, come on.
WILEY: No! Not come on. Good and bad people on both sides.
JENNINGS: I’m sorry if you would like to discuss the relative gatherings of antisemitism in this country going on over the last few months. And you want to talk about who’s getting together, where and what their political proclivities are?
Let’s talk about what’s going on on all these college campuses. Let’s talk about what’s going on in the streets of New York City. And [Trump] is talking about
the policy. He did have strong pro-Israel policies. He did take a hard line against Iran. And right now, the U.S. government is constantly Lucy with the football, trying to deal with Hamas.
The anti-Semitism problem in this country is on the left.
WILEY: Wait, wait, wait, wait. No, no, no, no, no, no!
SARAH LONGWELL: It’s with the presidential nominee!
JENNINGS: No way.
LONGWELL: Mark Robinson, Holocaust denier. Nominated —
JENNINGS: Unbelievable. If you guys want to draw if you guys want to pooh-pooh what we have seen on the streets of America in the wake of October the seventh, the amount of ugly, anti-Semitic people ripping down the posters of hostages.
LONGWELL: I agree. I agree with that. I will not vote for those people for president.
JENNINGS: These are not Republicans ripping them down, okay?
WILEY: We’ve had hate crimes go up since 2016. Historic levels, year after year after year. And there’s a direct link to Trumpism — ism, ism, and to the rhetoric. And yes, is there antisemitism? Absolutely. Have we seen language? My partner is Jewish.
What we cannot compare, organized white extremism… I’m saying this as white supremacy and neo-Nazism, and equate that to kids on a college campus struggling with very difficult issues. And it’s our obligation to do a better job with how we have …
JENNINGS: I respect you. I respect you very much in the work you’ve done. You cannot deny what we have seen in America since October the seventh. And it has only to do with one thing. Anti-Semitism is on the rise, and there are people who feel like now is the time to let it out. And it is ugly.
LONGWELL: It is ugly. And that is why we shouldn’t nominate a president who dines with white supremacists. Who makes one of his key allies —
JENNINGS: Do you want to make apologies for what’s going on on the left? Go ahead. I’m not going to do it.
LONGWELL: You are, you are denying that exists on the right. You are stumping for Trump in a way that tries to ignore that he, he himself dined with a white supremacist. He’s cozied up to Marjorie “Jewish Lasers” Greene.
JENNINGS: You’re making a tactical argument and everybody sitting at this table knows where the source of antisemitism is in this country. It is not on the right.
WILEY: No!
LONGWELL: What a denial!
WILEY: That is an extreme statement!
LONGWELL: Did Trump…Did Trump dine with Nick Fuentes? Is Nick Fuentes a white supremacist?
JENNINGS: He did dine with Nick Fuentes.
LONGWELL: Is he a white supremacist?
JENNINGS: He should not, he should not have done that.
LONGWELL: Yeah. Okay, great. So now we know that it is not only on the left.
JENNINGS: So you’re saying, one person, who got invited to a stupid dinner —
LONGWELL: The presidential nominee!
JENNINGS: Versus the thousands upon thousands upon thousands of progressive activists in the streets. That’s the equivocation?
LONGWELL: Actually, as an example of a question for you. These college kids, who are wrong. I have done denounced those…
JENNINGS: That’s your party now. Those are your people. Those are the people you seek to represent.
LONGWELL: I would never belong to a party with Mark Robinson and Donald Trump.
JENNINGS: That’s your coalition. That’s your coalition.