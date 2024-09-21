CNN Panel Loses Their Minds After Scott Jennings Defends President Trump and Reminds Them Where the Real Source of Anti-Semitism is Coming from (VIDEO)

One of the few bright lights on the channel formerly known as the Clinton News Network, has been conservative strategist and Trump supporter Scott Jennings. Time and again, he has gone into the lion’s den to take on deranged leftists.

On Friday morning, Jennings joined CNN This Morning to give his thoughts on President Trump’s comments this week about Jewish voters. Trump triggered the left by saying that Israel will cease to exist in two years if he loses and that any Jew who votes for Kamala Harris should have their head examined.

Unsurprisingly, Jennings was once again surrounded by idiotic Trump haters led by The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell and former NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, who both falsely claimed his comments were anti-Semitic and compared them to his harmless remarks after the white nationalist Unite the Right rally.

As TGP readers know, the left has lied for years that Trump refused to condemn the white nationalists, instead claiming he said some of them were good.

Jennings defended President Trump by saying he was pointing out the left’s cruel policies toward the Jewish people and reminding them that Trump had good policies on Israel. Then, he set them off further when exposed where the real Anti-Semitism problem lies: on the left.

The worst offender was Longwell. She practically yelled at Jennings for two minutes and accused him of condoning Trump for supposedly being associated with white nationalists.

Longwell also lamely tried to distance herself from the leftist pro-Hamas kids calling for Israel’s destruction and torching American flags. Jennings remained calm throughout and reminded her that these folks were part of her party now.

WATCH:

Relevant transcript via Media Research Center: