CNN Data Analyst on Union Household Support for Kamala Harris: ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ (VIDEO)

CNN data analyst Harry Enten is ringing alarm bells for the Kamala Harris campaign about support from union households, saying that she is delivering the ‘worst Democratic performance in a generation.’

The Teamsters Union declined to endorse a candidate for president this year, despite the fact that an overwhelming number of their members support Donald Trump.

Enten suggests that Trump has made huge gains among working people. The reasons for that should be pretty obvious to everyone.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

HARRY ENTEN, CNN: Sometimes there are data points that just jump off the screen and should set off sirens. Alright, this is union households, this is the Democratic margin in the presidential election. It ain’t what it used to be. You go back to 1992, Bill Clinton won that union vote by 30 points. Hillary Clinton only won it by 12 points back in 2016. That was the lowest mark for a Democrat since 1984, Mondale versus Reagan. But look at where Kamala Harris is today. She is only leading by nine points. That would be the worst Democratic performance in a generation. Ten points off the mark of Joe Biden, who of course won four years ago as sort of that union guy, “Union Joe,” right? He won by 19 points. She’s ten points off his mark, and the worst in a generation if this, in fact, holds… Folks who use their hands. I think a lot of people often conflate the union vote with those who use their hands. Mike Rowe, of course, has been arguing more people should go to trade schools, more people should get a vocational degree. Look at this margin. This, to me — oh boy, does this tell you about the state of our politics now versus back in the early 1990s. The margin among vocational and trade school grads in pre-election polling: Bill Clinton was leading that vote over George H.W. Bush by seven points. Look at where Donald Trump is today over Kamala Harris — a 31-point advantage. When I think people think of the working class, they think of people who use their hands. And we know that Donald Trump has been going after that vote, and he is in a very, very strong position—more so perhaps than with any other bloc.

Watch the video below:

Trump has more working class support than any GOP presidential candidate in a generation. He's on track for the best performance among union voters in 40 years. He's up 31 points among trade school grads. He's doing 17 pts better among nonwhite non-college voters than in 2020. pic.twitter.com/0ObrWWNzYf — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) September 30, 2024

Working people pay the bills in this country and have been taken for granted for far too long. It’s no mystery why so many of them are backing Trump.