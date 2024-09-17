CNN Data Analyst Harry Enten: Kamala Harris Polling in the ‘Danger Zone’ in the Swing States (VIDEO)

CNN data analyst Harry Enten is ringing an alarm bell for Kamala Harris, suggesting that even though she is leading by a point or two in some national polls, she is in the ‘danger zone’ in the swing states where it matters most.

Her numbers may not be enough to get her across the finish line because of our Electoral College system.

If Harris somehow pulls out the popular vote in November but loses the election, we will once again be subjected to the left’s white-hot rage against the Electoral College, just like in 2016.

FOX News reports:

Kamala Harris in ‘danger zone’ in swing states says CNN data reporter: National polls ‘don’t matter’ CNN data reporter Harry Enten sounded the alarm on Vice President Kamala Harris’ current poll numbers in key battleground states and said right now she was in the “danger zone” based on her chances of winning the electoral college. “So let‘s take a look at the average margin nationally. Harris is ahead in the average poll by 2.5 points. But look in those seven key battleground states, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Harris is only ahead by 0.3 points,” Enten told CNN’s John Berman. “So the bottom line is, in those seven key battleground states, it’s a significantly tighter race than it is nationally.” Most national polls, Enten noted, show Harris leading former President Trump. Enten said right now, Harris has about a 70% chance of winning the popular vote, and only about a 50% chance of winning the electoral college… “So we could be heading towards one of these splits that we saw in 2016 and in 2000, whereby one candidate, Kamala Harris, wins in the popular vote, but loses in the Electoral College.

CNN's Harry Enten Warns Harris Currently In Polling 'Danger Zone' pic.twitter.com/PmJrdZORV7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2024

Will we see another video full of left wing celebrities calling for members of the Electoral College to vote against Trump like the one they made in 2016? Don’t be surprised if it happens.