CNBC’s Rick Santelli GOES OFF on ABC Debate Moderators Over Their Failure to Press Kamala Harris on Any of Her Far-Left Economic Promises (VIDEO)

by
CNBC’s Rick Santelli

CNBC’s Rick Santelli went off on ABC’s biased debate moderators over their failure to press Kamala Harris on her Marxist economic schemes.

It was 3 against one on Tuesday night during the presidential debate.

The debate moderators fact-checked President Trump and allowed Kamala Harris to lie.

Rick Santelli went off on the debate moderators for their failure to press Kamala Harris on any of her far-left economic promises.

Harris has promised to grant money to first-time homebuyers, her Communist price controls and other far-left schemes.

WATCH:

Santelli went off on Kamala Harris over her Marxist ‘housing assistant’ scheme.

“That’s WHY prices have increased — government policies. That’s the problem! The moderators never drilled down … there’s an economic dishonesty going on here,” Rick Santelli shouted.

WATCH:

