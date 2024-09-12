CNBC’s Rick Santelli GOES OFF on ABC Debate Moderators Over Their Failure to Press Kamala Harris on Any of Her Far-Left Economic Promises (VIDEO)

CNBC’s Rick Santelli went off on ABC’s biased debate moderators over their failure to press Kamala Harris on her Marxist economic schemes.
It was 3 against one on Tuesday night during the presidential debate.
The debate moderators fact-checked President Trump and allowed Kamala Harris to lie.
Rick Santelli went off on the debate moderators for their failure to press Kamala Harris on any of her far-left economic promises.
Harris has promised to grant money to first-time homebuyers, her Communist price controls and other far-left schemes.
WATCH:
MUST WATCH
CNBC's Rick Santelli GOES OFF on ABC's debate moderators over their failure to press Kamala on any of her economic "promises" — or how her policies drove prices sky-high in the first place.
"The ABC people were like a turkey shoot!" pic.twitter.com/u0Y3MHN0p4
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024
Santelli went off on Kamala Harris over her Marxist ‘housing assistant’ scheme.
“That’s WHY prices have increased — government policies. That’s the problem! The moderators never drilled down … there’s an economic dishonesty going on here,” Rick Santelli shouted.
WATCH:
CNBC's Rick Santelli scorches Kamala's housing "assistance" scheme:
"That's WHY prices have increased — government policies. That's the problem! The moderators never drilled down … there's an economic dishonesty going on here." pic.twitter.com/A0RUN6kQ3Q
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024