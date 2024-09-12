CNBC’s Rick Santelli GOES OFF on ABC Debate Moderators Over Their Failure to Press Kamala Harris on Any of Her Far-Left Economic Promises (VIDEO)

CNBC’s Rick Santelli went off on ABC’s biased debate moderators over their failure to press Kamala Harris on her Marxist economic schemes.

It was 3 against one on Tuesday night during the presidential debate.

The debate moderators fact-checked President Trump and allowed Kamala Harris to lie.

Rick Santelli went off on the debate moderators for their failure to press Kamala Harris on any of her far-left economic promises.

Harris has promised to grant money to first-time homebuyers, her Communist price controls and other far-left schemes.

WATCH:

MUST WATCH CNBC's Rick Santelli GOES OFF on ABC's debate moderators over their failure to press Kamala on any of her economic "promises" — or how her policies drove prices sky-high in the first place. "The ABC people were like a turkey shoot!" pic.twitter.com/u0Y3MHN0p4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

Santelli went off on Kamala Harris over her Marxist ‘housing assistant’ scheme.

“That’s WHY prices have increased — government policies. That’s the problem! The moderators never drilled down … there’s an economic dishonesty going on here,” Rick Santelli shouted.

WATCH: