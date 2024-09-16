Climate Change Brat and Hoaxer Greta Thunberg Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Jewish Advocacy Group

Climate change brat and hoaxer Greta Thunberg has expanded her vile rhetoric to Jew-hatred and joined the Hamas-loving pro-Palestine movement in a very public way.

Her ‘fight to save the planet’ has expanded, without any sense of irony from Thunberg, into walking lock-step with a group that wants to wipe an entire people from the planet.

For her vocal affiliation with Jew-hating activities, the organization Stop Antisemitism has named Thunberg its “antisemite of the week.”

In October 2023, just weeks after Hamas terrorists murdered 1200+ civilians and took hundreds of hostages, Thunberg posted, then deleted, a pro-Hamas photo featuring a toy octopus, a symbol associated with Nazi-era anti-Jewish propaganda.

In November of 2023, she was filmed chanting “crush Zionism” at a rally.

Anti-Semite Greta Thunberg onboard with wiping out Israel. Good to know.pic.twitter.com/MrFFssH7vd — Secure America Now (@SecureAmerica) November 28, 2023

She co-wrote an op-ed in the U.K.’s The Guardian where she spread falsehoods about the war including lying about the death toll and proportionality of Israel’s response to Hamas’ slaughter of civilians.

The Times of Israel reported that Thunberg has been seen carrying signs at protests reading “Stop the Holocaust” and “Jews for the liberation of Palestine.”

Per Stop Antisemitism:

In December of 2023, Greta published an op-ed titled “We won’t stop speaking out about Gaza’s suffering – there is no climate justice without human rights.” Unfortunately, her definition of human rights extends to everyone except the Jewish people. The piece came shortly after Greta was filmed chanting “crush Zionism” at a protest in Sweden. In the piece, she cites death tolls from the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, lambasts Israel for bombing hospitals, schools, and refugees camps, and perpetuates the false narrative that Israel is preventing food, water, and medicine into the “occupied” land of Gaza. Furthermore, she accuses Israel of bombing “safe zones” yet doesn’t mention that those same zones were Hamas-occupied. In May of this year, Greta joined an angry mob protesting the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan at the annual Eurovision contest, this year in Malmo, Sweden. Greta, wrapped in her keffiyeh, was seen participating in the genocidal slogans, “From the river to the sea” and “Sinwar, we won’t let you die.”

The violent mob Thunberg marched with forced Golan to stay in her hotel room at the request of Israel’s national security agency, Shin Bet.

Thunberg was also arrested for protesting a Danish university’s ties to Israel.