Chipotle Starts Replacing Workers With Robots to Bypass California’s Minimum Wage Laws

The popular burrito chain Chipotle has found an innovative way of bypassing California’s minimum wage laws.

According to Mail Online, the company will shortly begin rolling out automated robots at some of their restaurants in the Golden State as a way of avoiding paying workers a $20 minimum wage.

The report states:

Chipotle has introduced two robots that can take over tasks normally done by its workers. The ‘autocado’ can peel, stone and cut an avocado for guacamole in 26 seconds. Meanwhile, a ‘digital makeline’ portions up salads and bowls based on orders on the app. The machines are part of an automation drive that Chipotle bosses hope will cut down the number of workers needed – slashing rising labor costs. … It is not yet clear how the production costs of using Chipotle’s new machines compares to human labor when making Chipotle menu items. It is also not yet apparent how many items the digital assembly line can make per hour compared to staff.

The price of fast food restaurants in California surged after Governor Gavin Newsom signed the proposed minimum wage legislation into law back in March.

Many restaurants, including some popular chains such as Subway and McDonalds, have also had to shut down as they are no longer able to afford the necessary workers. Just this week, comedian Kevin Hart’s vegan restaurant Hart House closed its four locations across the state.

According to an analysis from Kalinowski Equity Research, fast-food restaurants across California hiked prices by around eight percent in the first month since the legislation was implemented, with that figure likely to have risen since then.