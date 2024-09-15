Chinese Spy Who Worked For Kathy Hochul Toured White House

A former aid to NY’s governor Kathy Hochul who is accused of spying on behalf of The Chinese toured the White House according to a report at Breitbart.

Sun who had also worked for the previous governor of NY Andrew Cuomo, was born in China and is now being accused of spying for the Chinese government.

“Linda Sun was reportedly under federal investigation at the time, the New York Post reported on Friday, noting, “The May 8 visit was facilitated by Sun’s former boss, Queens Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), the congresswoman’s office confirmed Friday.”

“Last week, Sun, 41, and her husband, Christopher Hu, 40, who also is listed on White House visitor logs, were slapped with sprawling charges of violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling and money laundering conspiracy. They have pleaded not guilty.

Brooklyn federal prosecutors allege Sun used her position under Hochul and Cuomo to turn the governor’s office into a virtual mouthpiece for the People’s Republic of China and Chinese Community Party.”

New York Republicans are now calling for an investigation directly into Kathy Hochul who Sun had worked for.

Brooklyn federal prosecutors allege Sun used her position under Hochul and Cuomo to turn the governor’s office into a virtual mouthpiece for the People’s Republic of China and Chinese Community Party.

In addition, as The Gateway Pundit has reported Chinese agents have infiltrated America at high levels for a while now. This is a very ominous trend. Indeed, Chinese influence operations pose a major threat to national security.

The Chinese Communist Party remains one of the biggest geopolitical challenges to The United States overseas.